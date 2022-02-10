Best Toy Story Slinky Dog toy

The Slinky Dog character from "Toy Story" is based on an actual Slinky toy released in the 1950s. The toy became a favorite again following the release of "Toy Story" in 1995.

Which Toy Story Slinky Dog toys are best?

Slinky Dog from “Toy Story” is based on an original toy from Slinky that was released in 1952. It was redesigned in 1995 following the release of the first “Toy Story” movie. It had been previously discontinued, but the character’s popularity forced Slinky to reevaluate. That year, 825,000 redesigned toys sold out before the holiday season landed. The release of “Toy Story 4” in 2019 ensured the character became a popular toy once more. If you are looking to purchase one, consider the Toy Story: Slinky Dog Plush Toy, which is a plush toy – even the slinky part is soft and cuddly.

What to know before you buy a Toy Story Slinky Dog toy

Toy Story toys are among the biggest sellers in the toy-merchandising market. Children and adults love the characters they have fallen for over 25 years of movies. Some characters are more recognizable than others, but Slinky Dog is up there among the most popular. What should be your other considerations before buying a Slinky Dog toy?

Preferred character

Slinky Dog is a secondary character in the “Toy Story” movies. Children may initially prefer a Buzz Lightyear or Sheriff Woody toy, who are beloved primary characters. But if Buzz and Woody are already in the collection, Slinky Dog will be a great choice. Knowing your child’s preference of character before buying will avoid disappointment.

Compatibility

Slinky Dog may not be the first Toy Story toy you have purchased. Buying toys from different brands and lines may lead to incompatibility. Comparing differently-branded action figures’ sizes to each other may be inconsistent with how they match up in the movies, which could lead to disappointment.

Manufacturer’s recommendations

Manufacturers always provide what they believe a suitable age range for using the toy should be. Toys are often judged on whether there are small parts present, which can be choking hazards, and the age-range recommendation should always be adhered to.

What to look for in a quality Toy Story Slinky Dog toy

Durability

Slinky Dog’s design involves a Slinky connecting the front and rear ends of the dog’s body. This Slinky can be stretched, but some younger kids may overstretch it and break it. This should be considered when buying a Slinky Dog for young children.

Detail

Action figures of Slinky Dog should be well detailed. With molding and sculpting technology better than ever nowadays, poor detailing should not be accepted. Even plush toys have better techniques for enhancing features. If Slinky Dog is not instantly recognizable, choose a different toy.

Movement

Slinky Dog can be an awkward toy, given that his body is in two parts joined by a thin Slinky. This can lead to some toys not moving as you might imagine. The upper or lower parts of the torso may not balance well. Read online reviews for a Slinky Dog toy before deciding on a purchase. However, it is unreasonable to expect Slinky Dog to be able to move as he does in the movies!

How much you can expect to spend on a Toy Story Slinky Dog toy

Slinky Dog toys are usually found in the $10-$60 range. Some cheaper toys can be found, such as this Slinky Dog Wind Up Toy.

Toy Story Slinky Dog toy FAQ

Is Slinky Dog popular enough to satisfy my child?

A. Although Slinky Dog is a supporting character, he is well-liked and recognizable. A collection of Toy Story toys will feel incomplete without him. He may even be a favorite character for some children.

Who are the other popular characters from Toy Story?

A. As mentioned, Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody are the main characters. But Toy Story has produced numerous oddball personalities adored by many. Among them are Mr. Potato Head, Rex, Bo Peep and Hamm. Any of these characters will also make a great gift.

What’s the best Toy Story Slinky Dog toy to buy?

Top Toy Story Slinky Dog toy

Toy Story: Slinky Dog Plush Toy

What you need to know: This loveable soft plush toy is suitable for toddlers from 18 months old.

What you’ll love: This Slinky Dog will be valued at playtime and bedtime. He can stretch out to 10 inches long and has a friendly, cheerful face. The toy is remarkably tough for a soft, cuddly toy and stands at over seven inches tall.

What you should consider: There is no cord for pulling Slinky Dog along.

Top Toy Story Slinky Dog toy for the money

Slinky: The Original Retro Slinky Dog

What you need to know: This is the original Slinky Dog the Toy Story character is based on and has an age-range recommendation of 18 months and up.

What you’ll love: The packaging is a retro 1950s-style design, which is sure to please collectors. It’s seven inches tall, and the slinky body stretches out to 14 inches. A cord attached to his neck and wheels on his feet enables children to easily take Slinky Dog for a walk.

What you should consider: As it is an original Slinky toy, it doesn’t feature the Toy Story logo anywhere.

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar: Toy Story: Slinky Dog Figure

What you need to know: This Slinky Dog is from the range of figures that won the Toy of the Year award in 2020 and is suitable for children from 3 years old and up.

What you’ll love: Slinky Dog can be collected alongside other characters from the Toy Story movies. All these figures’ sizes are relative to their sizes in the motion pictures, and Slinky Dog stands six inches tall and can be stretched out to 10.

What you should consider: Excessive stretching can lead to breakage, so supervision may be wise with younger children.

