Best luggage carts

Which luggage cart is best?

If you’ve lugged bags through an airport before, chances are that you wished you had a luggage cart to make the journey easier. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or just need to fly across the country for Thanksgiving, an investment in a luggage cart is quite literally a weight off your shoulders. Even if you don’t travel, if you have to carry gear to the office daily or move often, a luggage cart is a useful tool to have.

No matter what your reason is for needing a luggage cart, the Samsonite Compact Folding Luggage Cart has got you covered, featuring strong wheels and a bungee cord for added security.

What to know before you buy a luggage cart

Size

How much do you plan to carry? How much space can your luggage cart take up? If you only travel through airports, you probably want a cart that will pack down small but doesn’t carry heavy loads. If you move more often, you’ll want to maximize the carrying weight, but you may not need an ultra-compact, foldable luggage cart.

Durability

Frequent flyers will want a trusted luggage cart. If you only bring it out of the garage every five years, you won’t necessarily put the mileage on it to concern yourself with long-term durability. If you need to rely on your cart often, make sure it’s made of durable materials and has solid wheel bearings that won’t give out easily.

Weight

Depending on how strong you are and how heavy your cart is, you may not want to drag a luggage cart with a 200-pound capacity. If this isn’t an issue for you, pick any luggage cart you want. However, a high-quality luggage cart will have a good balance of weight and weight capacity.

What to look for in a quality luggage cart

Wheels

There’s no worse scenario than running late for your flight and realizing your suitcase is giving up on you. If you plan to do any significant traveling, opt for a more expensive luggage cart option that gives you peace of mind and a good set of wheels. No matter how good your wheels are, you want to make sure to clean and oil them at least on occasion.

Compact structure

The smaller your luggage cart can break down, the more options you will have. Again, while this matters more for flyers than movers, a compact folding luggage cart is easy to store on all occasions. If your airline allows you to carry on your luggage cart, a compact cart that can fit in an overhead bin is essential.

Height

While most users may not need to concern themselves with this, users who are taller than average may want to consider the maximum handle height. Taller users may want a handle that extends to somewhere around 36 inches.

How much you can expect to spend on a luggage cart

Most users will be satisfied with luggage carts costing between $25-$75.

Luggage cart FAQ

Can I take my luggage cart on an airplane?

A. This mainly depends on the airline. Some allow it, some require it to be checked. If you fly with one airline exclusively, you may want to base your luggage cart purchase on their specific parameters. If you fly multiple airlines, know that you may have to deal with different sets of requirements.

How do I keep the wheels of my luggage cart in good condition?

A. You want to use a cotton rag or cloth to wipe down the bearings at least occasionally. Oiling your wheels with an oil, like sewing machine oil, can help keep them in good condition as well. It will be easier to keep wheels in good condition if used at least semi-often. For users who rarely need their luggage cart, keeping up with a cleaning and maintenance schedule will prevent wheels from premature deterioration and locking up.

What’s the best luggage cart to buy?

Top luggage cart

Samsonite Compact Folding Luggage

What you need to know: At 3 pounds and 16 inches tall, this Samsonite luggage cart lives up to the brand’s reputation for quality and durability.

What you’ll love: This Samsonite packs down small enough to be a great airport tool, but still has a 70-pound capacity, allowing it to be a helpful part of your move. Strong wheels and a bungee strap mean your loads will be secure and always move well.

What you should consider: If you aren’t a traveler and need something just to move, you might want a higher weight capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luggage cart for the money

Conair Travel Smart Luggage Cart

What you need to know: If you like to travel fast and light, this airport-focused luggage cart is minimalist and foldable.

What you’ll love: Simplicity reigns supreme here but that doesn’t mean you’ll find yourself wanting anything. Well-sized wheels and a bungee strap are still present to get your baggage from point A to B (or from terminal A to terminal B).

What you should consider: Those who travel with heavier baggage or need to move frequently may find the lightweight steel not durable enough long-term.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ROYI Folding Hand Truck

What you need to know: If you travel heavily or move often, you want to upgrade from a basic luggage cart to a heavy-duty hand truck.

What you’ll love: With a claimed max capacity of 155 pounds, this will take every bag that you can travel with. Though it has heavy-duty aluminum bars and four wheels, this hand truck only weighs five pounds.

What you should consider: If you travel often or travel light, this is probably more than you need. Some users found the max capacity claims to be a bit high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

