Maui travel tips: What you should know before you go

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hawaii has announced a plan to return travel to the state back to its pre-pandemic form.

When 60% of Hawaii’s population is fully vaccinated, travelers coming from the U.S. can forego testing and quarantine requirements by showing their vaccination cards.

When the state reaches 70%, all restrictions on travel will be lifted.

Our travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins us now with what you need to know if you’re considering making a trip.

Hawaii Safe Travels Program Requirements

*Negative COVID-19 NAAT Test

*Trusted Testing and Travel Partner

*Test Administered Within 72 Hours

The COVID test must be a specific type of test – a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test or (NAAT) test.

The test must be administered by what’s called a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner.

In other words, you can’t just go anywhere for a test. You have to choose from a list of specified providers.

The COVID-19 test must be done within 72 hours of the last leg of your flight to Hawaii.

Then you wait and keep your fingers crossed that your test result comes back in time so you can upload it to your Safe Travels account before you get on the plane.

So, there’s definitely possibility for angst and uncertainty in the process.

There will likely be some upfront costs before your vacation begins. A majority of travelers have to pay out of pocket for their COVID-19 tests.

Very few health insurance providers cover the tests for travel.

There’s a lot to do. A lot to know. But it is doable.

What You Need to Know

So once you’re on Maui.. enjoying your vacation doing things like snorkeling, you will notice changes.

Capacity is limited.

Teralani snorkeling trips leave right from the sand at Kaanapali Beach Resort, but they’re taking out much fewer guests at a time, so there’s more room on deck than ever before.

It’s going to be harder to book a spot, but when you’re on the boat or in the water snorkeling, it naturally makes for a much more enjoyable experience with less people around. ($139 per person)

If you’re looking to try something new while on Maui, something different from the surf and sand, the island’s first farm-to-bar chocolate factory is now offering tours of it cacao farm in Lahaina. Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate has 20 acres of cacao trees and small groups tour farm fields once dedicated to sugar cane.

The really fun part — the tasting of course — which comes with a view from a one-of-kind rooftop pavilion.

And you should feel no guilt about this chocolate tasting. 100% of the company’s net profits are donated to nonprofit organizations on the island of Maui. The company was founded to give back to the community. ($75)

Another great, unique way to spend your time is to volunteer, and it’s never been easier.

The Malama Hawaii program — Malama means to care for — is a group of non-profits organizations that offer easily accessible volunteer opportunities.

In addition to many volunteer organizations, the Malama Hawaii program has a large number hotels that are members.

Many properties are offering incentives like a third or fifth night free for travelers who spend time giving back while they’re in Hawaii.

For more about Dana’s adventures and writing, follow her on Instagram @danarebmann and Twitter @drebmann. You can also visit her website.