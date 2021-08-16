New menu: San Francisco’s Souvla coming soon to Delta flights

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Souvla is hitting the skies!

The Greek cuisine chain announced via Instagram a partnership with Delta Airlines to offer a menu of Souvla classics and exclusive dishes for Delta One and First Class passengers on select coast-to-coast flights.

The new in-flight menu will take off on September 15th.

“At Delta, we are focused on delivering moments of delight for our customers, and our restaurant partners will help us do just that,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service.

“Our specially curated menus will wow customers as we continue to create a best-in-class onboard dining experience that builds on our premium service and culture of innovation.”