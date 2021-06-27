‘Postcard-worthy scenery’: Planning your Mendocino County road trip

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The state of California has reopened for all leisure travel.

With one of the nation’s highest vaccination rates in the country, if you’re eager to travel, our Bay Area backyard is loaded with possibilities.

Our travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins us with some inspiring ideas for an outdoor getaway to Mendocino.

The list of great possibilities is long… but today we’re heading to Mendocino County.

A little bit more than two hours from San Francisco, Anderson Valley is known for its wine, but save some time for its redwoods.

Hendy Woods State Park is home to about five miles of easy to moderate trails lined with trees that in some cases are more than 300 feet tall and a thousand years old.

There two groves: eighty-acre Big Hendy — which tends to be the most popular — and twenty-acre Little Hendy.

It’s a great outdoor spot for all ages and fitness levels, and if you’re making your way to the coast, it’s a good spot to stop and stretch your legs after being in the car for a while. And you don’t have to have a ton of time.

You’ll see plenty to make you smile in an hour. But if you’ve got longer, even better. ($8 per car entry fee)

Along with tall trees, Mendocino County has a reputation for its cool coast.

With more than 90 miles of coastline, it’s really tough to go wrong here. Russian Gulch State Park boasts 15 miles of trails, but today we’re venturing less than a mile along the Headlands Trail for some postcard-worthy scenery.

The trail runs along the coastal bluffs and gives you a peek into a sinkhole called Devil’s Punchbowl. It was created when an ocean tunnel collapsed due to the pressure of pounding surf.

The park picnic area is not too shabby either. That’s the Panhorst Bridge off in the distance. If you take a ton more pictures than you need, no one would blame you. ($8 per car entry fee)

Being outside and taking lots of pictures is kind of a theme when you’re on a road trip in Mendocino County. Welcome to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. 47-acres strong.. including four miles of trail, including some with ocean views.

Another must-see is Dahlia Garden.

Blooms typically start in June, and peak in August and September. There are more than 400 plants and 150 varieties.

You need to purchase tickets online before you visit. There’s currently a timed entry system in place, so you need to be a little bit organized.