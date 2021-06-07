Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
San Francisco Homelessness
Schools
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Pride Month
Surviving The Big One
Destination California
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Heavy wind gusts blow through Bay Area
Video
Last of the Soviet soldiers who liberated Auschwitz dies at 98
FDA approves first Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 20 years despite controversy
Suspected DUI driver rolls 100 ft down embankment in Sonoma County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
U.S. beats Mexico 3-2 in Concacaf Nations League Championship
Top Stories
Positive COVID test erases Jon Rahm’s 6-shot lead at Memorial
MLB offers free tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations
NFL pledges to halt ‘race-norming,’ review claims from Black players
San Francisco Giants 1st MLB team to play in Pride uniforms
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Small Travel Bags
Best travel backpack 2021
Trending Stories
Solo kayaker on journey from SF to Hawaii rescued near Santa Cruz
Video
Amazon worker arrested for assaulting 67-year-old woman in Castro Valley: Sheriff
Video
Female couple attacked over parking spot in San Francisco
Video
5 people shot in Oakland, 1 critical
Video
Great America’s new South Bay Shores waterpark opens
Video