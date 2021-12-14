Best high-end travel stroller

Frequent travelers know a well-made high-end stroller is easier to use, has more useful features and lasts longer.

Which high-end travel strollers are best?

Travel strollers are designed to be lightweight, compact and foldable for easy loading in and out of cars and airplanes. High-end travel strollers have all the best features found in standard strollers, all rolled into a smaller, lighter and more portable package.

Choosing a travel stroller usually involves making trade-offs between price and quality. Choosing a high-end travel stroller means finding a high-quality product that has the features you want in a package that appeals to you. If you are looking for a high-end stroller designed for travel and city dwellers, take a look at the Bugaboo Bee 6 Lightweight Stroller for Travel and City Life.

What to know before you buy a high-end travel stroller

Travel strollers are also called lightweight strollers, portable strollers and folding strollers. What makes travel strollers different from those others is that they meet airport-security regulations.

Air travel guidelines

The Transportation Security Administration says each ticketed customer is allowed one stroller. Strollers that do not fit through security scanners are hand-inspected. Any stroller that does not collapse must be checked with the airline agent at the gate. Only small, collapsible strollers under 20 pounds are allowed on board and must be stored in an overhead compartment.

Portability

If you want your travel stroller to be allowed to stay with you on commercial flights, it must weigh less than 20 pounds. To fit in an overhead bin on a commercial airliner, it must be foldable, so look for travel strollers with folding mechanisms you can easily operate with one hand. Another important factor is how compact your travel stroller is when folded.

What to look for in a quality high-end travel stroller

How easy it is to steer and push

High-quality travel strollers have better wheels. Plastic wheels are common on budget travel strollers, but luxury travel strollers have rubber wheels that steer more easily and roll more smoothly and quietly. Foam-filled tires are preferred over air-filled tires because they never go flat.

How smoothly it rides

Bumpy and uncomfortable stroller rides always make babies and little kids unhappy. They won’t be able to nap and they’ll get cranky, adding to your normal adult travel stressors. Another feature found only on high-end strollers is a spring-action suspension that cushions the bumps and provides a smoother ride.

Safety features

High-end travel strollers have five-point safety harnesses whereas budget travel strollers have only lap belts. Look for travel strollers with brakes that are easy to engage and disengage. A well-designed braking system will have the control handle located where the child can’t accidentally release the brakes.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end travel stroller

High-end portable folding travel strollers start at around $400 and can easily run more than $1,000.

High-end travel stroller FAQ

Where can you learn what the rules are for air travel with strollers?

A. The two best places to check are the TSA’s travel tips website and your airline.

Is there one type of stroller that does it all?

A. Many people find a high-quality stroller designed for travel is great for daily use, too. Jogging strollers are the one type that does not do it all. Jogging strollers are the largest of all and not suitable for use indoors or in crowded places.

Do you need to take your stroller on board your flight?

A. If you prefer a stroller that is larger than the sizes permitted in the aircraft cabin, go ahead and check it at the gate.

What’s the best high-end travel stroller to buy?

Top high-end travel stroller

Bugaboo Bee 6 Lightweight Stroller for Travel and City Life

What you need to know: Urban parents have no need for two strollers when they choose this stroller that is great for travel and for daily use, too.

What you’ll love: The compact design is easy to handle on city sidewalks and in airports. This high-end stroller folds with one hand and sits upright on its integrated self stand for compact storage in an apartment or overhead storage bin.

What you should consider: At 20.7 pounds, it will test the outer limit of the airline’s willingness to allow it onboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end travel stroller for the money

Minu by Uppababy Travel Stroller

What you need to know: This high-end travel stroller has a simple folding mechanism designed so you can open and close it in one step with one hand.

What you’ll love: This 15-pound stroller is light enough to be allowed on aircraft. It folds to 23-by-20-by-11 inches to fit into the overhead luggage compartment. The forward-facing seat has a five-point harness and a multiposition reclining seat. The all-wheel suspension carries your child in smooth comfort. Storage pockets and a canopy with peek-a-boo window are just some of the extra features of this stroller that comes in a choice of four colors.

What you should consider: Some assembly is required, so ask a DIY friend to help.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Babyzen Yoyo2 Folding Travel Stroller

What you need to know: This high-end travel stroller has a fast one-handed fold into a super compact package to sling over your shoulder like an oversized bag.

What you’ll love: This travel stroller’s handle is made so you can steer it with just one hand. It has a storage basket and a zipped back pocket. The four-wheel suspension absorbs shocks for a smooth, comfortable ride. Use the car-seat adapters to attach the frame to a variety of car seats. This high-end travel stroller weighs less than 14 pounds and folds down to 21-by-17-by-7 inches.

What you should consider: Stroller boards, footmuffs and storage bags are extra-cost options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

