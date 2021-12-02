Best high-end WiFi repeater for travel

While many people believe that “Wi-Fi” stands for “wireless fidelity,” the original acronym actual does not have any meaning.

Which high-end Wi-Fi repeaters for travel are best?

While the events of the last couple of years might have made you more eager to travel than ever before, one crucial thing to bring with you is a high-end Wi-Fi repeater. By bringing along your own means of safely connecting to the internet, you can protect yourself from being victimized by cybercriminals and manage your valuable data. With a robust and reliable unit like TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Extender as part of your luggage, you can travel securely in the knowledge that all your internet traffic is safely protected.

What to know before you buy a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel

Wi-Fi repeaters amplify existing signal coverage, not signal strength

Before you end up in a distant hotel in a state of disappointment and surprise, you should be well aware of exactly what Wi-Fi can and cannot do. To clarify, unlike a larger Wi-Fi range extender that magnifies the distance an existing signal can cover, high-end Wi-Fi repeaters create a new wireless network to which you can connect.

However, it is vital to understand that no matter how fancy a Wi-Fi repeater is, they do not strengthen or otherwise improve your existing Wi-Fi connection in any way. Though they offer many advantages, including added security, stability and connecting to 4G networks, they aren’t a silver bullet for your connection quality issues.

Dual vs. single band repeater

For those unfamiliar with how Wi-Fi technology works, many modern routers can utilize both the 2.4GHz bandwidth and the 5.0GHz bandwidth. High-end Wi-Fi repeaters for travel that can perform similar functions are known as dual-band repeaters, whereas single band repeaters can only use the 2.4GHz frequency band.

While dual-band repeaters are capable of greater flexibility and overall performance, single-band Wi-Fi repeaters are limited in signal strength and speed. However, single-band routers are anywhere from two to three times less expensive than dual-band repeaters, so consider your technical requirements before you make your purchase.

Repeaters provide greater flexibility at the cost of overall bandwidth

High-end repeaters for travel provide an excellent means of providing greater overall coverage and help to reduce or eliminate issues due to dead zones. However, one crucial thing to consider is that any devices connected to the internet via your repeater will be operating at a significant disadvantage.

To clarify, using a repeater will greatly increase the range of your Wi-Fi, but it does so by effectively halving your overall bandwidth. This is because any data paths between the router and your devices are impacted due to your repeater having to receive and resend every packet. Using a repeater on an internet connection with performance issues may, in fact, cause more issues than it might solve in the long run.

What to look for in a quality high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel

Capable of being powered by several sources and great battery life

Given that you purchased a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel, the last thing you need is to find yourself without a suitable power source for your device. Depending on where your travels end up taking you, having the ability to adapt or convert the local power supply into usable power can be a literal lifesaver.

That said, you should highly consider purchasing a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel that can be powered either by an included power adapter or via a cabled USB connection for convenience and peace of mind. It is also worth investing in a travel Wi-Fi repeater which can hold a charge for a considerable amount of time.

Supports several operational modes as needed

Though having a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel is indeed a great tool on its own, why not purchase a unit which can serve several different functions as needed or desired? For example, several travel Wi-Fi repeaters can become a Wireless Bridge to wireless connect two separate buildings or WISP mode where your wireless port becomes a WAN port.

Other useful functions include acting as an independent router or an Access Point Client for connecting with wireless clients like PDAs, desktops and laptops.

Built-in encryption and security measures

Since cybersecurity is more important than ever before, you deserve to own a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel that will help keep you safe. Unfortunately, the modern world is full of bad actors willing to create fake public Wi-Fi networks to skim valuable information, use networks with poor security to facilitate crimes and much more.

As such, choosing a travel Wi-Fi repeater that includes built-in security features is one of the easiest ways to keep your personal and business information private. Popular security options include Self-Identified SSID Name and password via Web Portal to create your own secure network, encryption software to confound hackers and much more.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel

Depending on your budget and any desired features, a quality high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel can cost $40-$120.

Best high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel FAQ

How does a Wi-Fi repeater actually work?

A. As opposed to extenders which increases the range of an existing network, a repeater effective creates an additional network with performance being reduced up to 50%

Does using a Wi-Fi repeater cause my Wi-Fi to slow down?

A. Unfortunately, yes, because using a repeater reduced the strength of the available bandwidth by half. This, in turn, can lead to several issues, including lagging, slow speeds and failing to connect at all.

What’s the best high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel to buy?

Top high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel

TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Extender (RE450)

What you need to know: This is a robust and reliable high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel and PCMag’s Editors Choice Winner.

What you’ll love: This unit features the capability to connect up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices as well as boosting your Wi-Fi coverage by up to 2000 Square feet. In addition, this unit has smart indicator lights to display the best location for the unit and is compatible with any Access Point, Gateway or router.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with repeatedly rebooting the unit for it to work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel for the money

TP-Link AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router (TL-WR902AC)

What you need to know: An affordable high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel that delivers great performance.

What you’ll love: This unit features a multi-functional USB port for sharing files and data as well as being able to effortlessly switch between five functions, including hotspot, router, access point, range extender and client. In addition, this unit offers WPA2-PSK security and a micro USB port for getting power from a battery bank, laptop or adapter.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with unworkable slow internet speeds as well as not working as a wireless bridge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GL.iNet GL-MT1300 (Beryl) VPN Secure Travel Gigabit Wireless Router

What you need to know: A high-end Wi-Fi repeater for travel for those concerned with securing their data.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to work as both repeater and a fully functional router as well as coming with OpenVPN and WireGuard pre-installed and is compatible with over 30 other VPN providers. In addition, this unit employs open-source software, which can be modified or adapted as needed.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with making a stable network connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

