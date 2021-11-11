Best mini hair straightener for travel

Which mini hair straighteners for travel are best?

Mini portable hair straighteners can smooth and straighten hair no matter what sort of weather conditions you may find while traveling. When it rains or it is humid, those with frizzy or curly hair may experience heightened effects. Mini straighteners are great for fixing your hair on the go and do not take up much space. Before purchasing a mini hair straightener for travel, consider the make of the straightener, the temperature control and if it comes with a thermal protectant travel case.

If you are looking for a compact and portable mini straightener that features a thermally protected pouch for on-the-go use, the BaByliss Pro Mini Straightening Iron with Travel Pouch is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a mini hair straightener for travel

Make

A mini hair straightener will typically be made from either titanium, ceramic or both. Titanium and ceramic plates will smooth the hair without damaging it. If the straightener features infrared technology, it will heat the hair from the inside out, causing the hair to be softer and bringing less harm to the ends of your hair. Some higher-end mini straighteners feature tourmaline technology. This feature is usually paired with ceramic straighteners and smooths out frizz.

Temperature control

Before purchasing a mini hair straightener, make sure that it features an adjustable temperature. The more heat that is put onto the hair, the more damage the straightener could cause. Users need to be able to control the temperature so that they can choose what they are doing to their hair. The option for both low and high heat will be good for different styling techniques and hair types. The best temperature gauge on a mini straightener is digital rather than a dial. This will let you know the exact temperature of the item as you turn it up or down.

Travel case

A good mini hair straightener will come with a travel case that can handle the heat from the straighter. The pouch should be just big enough to fit the straighter and a few accessories to not take up too much space when traveling. Thermal travel bags for mini straighteners will protect other items from getting burned by the item and will be durable enough so that the straighter itself will not be damaged.

What to look for in a quality mini hair straightener for travel

Digital

A quality mini hair straightener for travel will feature a digital temperature reader that allows the user to tell exactly what temperature the object is at as they set it. With this, you can just press a button to change the temperature and read it out digitally rather than needing to turn a dial for an imprecise temperature read.

Compact

The best hair straighteners will be small and compact. Some straighteners feature a folding method, allowing you to collapse the item into a smaller object. Some feature travel bags that are also compact and keep the item safe and separated while traveling. Compact mini hair straighteners are good for on-the-go use and a quick fix. These items will be most convenient to the user if they can fit in a purse or a carry-on bag.

Retractable cord

Though retractable cords are rare to find in mini straighteners, they are the most convenient for those using the item on the go because the retractable feature makes it more compact. Those with retractable technology will have more space. A good cord will be long and allow the user to straighten their hair from multiple locations. Some hair straighteners feature universal adaptors that users can take with them to fit various outlets across the world as they travel.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini hair straightener for travel

The best mini hair straighteners for travel will cost anywhere between $19-$40 depending on the accessories, brand, and the make of the straightener. A straightener made by a popular brand features the safest straightening technology and comes with a thermal travel bag will be priced higher.

Mini hair straightener for travel FAQ

Are all mini hair straighteners smaller versions of original straighteners?

A. Some mini hair straighteners are smaller copies of your favorite large straighteners. If a straightener is an exact copy of your favorite larger hair straightener it will be listed in the product description on the website. Mini straighteners are not always copies of regular-sized straighteners but it is a possibility that your preferred straighter comes in a mini travel size.

When is it not safe to straighten your hair?

A. It is not safe to straighten your hair when it is wet or if you have just recently colored it. Hair that has been colored needs time to repair from the treatment that it went through to get to its current state and straightening can further damage it. There are certain products that can be specifically used to protect the hair against heat. These items should be used every time heat is applied to the hair to prevent damage.

What are the best mini hair straighteners for travel to buy?

Top mini hair straightener

BaByliss Pro Mini Straightening Iron with Travel Pouch

What you need to know: This mini hair straightener comes with its own pouch to travel with and is very small and compact. The cord is very long and gives users more convenience when straightening.

What you’ll love: This straightener gets up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pouch is thermal and will not burn if the object is placed inside of it while hot. It features titanium and ceramic to smooth the hair safely and comes with a 12 year warranty in case the item is damaged.

What you should consider: The temperature is unable to be adjusted and stays at 430 degrees Fahrenheit by default.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top mini hair straightener for the money

Amika Mighty Mini Styler

What you need to know: This straightener is very compact and comes with a mini thermal pouch that can be used to store the item while traveling. This iron can be set at various temperatures and gets as hot as 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

What you’ll love: This item uses infrared heat to heat the hair from the inside out, leaving it soft, smooth and healthy. Titanium is used to smooth the hair while causing the least amount of breakage possible.

What you should consider: Though easy to use, it can take a long time to straighten hair with this product, depending on your length. Because it is so small, only a small section of hair can be straightened at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Tiny Tress Press by Dry Bar

What you need to know: This item is very small and compact and is easy to travel with. It can be used on any hair type and features a digital temperature indicator.

What you’ll love: It is made with titanium and ceramic to smooth the hair and leave it feeling soft and styled. This item was designed to feature universal voltage so that it could be used anywhere around the world and get up to 400 degrees F when styling. This product comes with a thermal travel bag that allows the user to use the straightener on the go and allows for transportation before the item cools.

What you should consider: This straightener does straighten long hair as well, and it takes a long time to straighten due to its size.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.