A pair of high-quality denim jeans are fine for a night on the town when worn with a well-made navy blazer.

Which travel outfits for men are best?

Travelers who like to travel light learn how to pack a carry-on bag that has enough clothes to last for, at most, a four-day trip. Beyond four days, you are either bringing along another bag or having your laundry done at your destinations. The best travel outfit for men is coordinated easy-care clothing that fits in a carry-on.

All basic travel outfits include shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underwear. What you pack in your suitcase should work well with what you are wearing, so make sure everything goes with everything else. If you are looking for a high-performance, stylish blazer, take a look at the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Modern Fit Stretch Comfort Blazer.

What to know before you buy a travel outfit for men

Coordinating

Because you are only taking one carry-on, you need to be very efficient with clothes that do double and even triple duty. If you stay with black, gray, navy and tan clothing items, everything will work together.

Pants

Every travel outfit needs two pairs of pants. Choose casual pants that are comfortable enough to wear onboard the airplane and for casual occasions and recreation. These might be really good jeans. Every mens’ travel outfit needs one pair of dressy slacks for special occasions.

Shirts

Every travel outfit needs three shirts. Pack a dress shirt for business meetings and high-end dining. Bring a casual shirt such as a golf shirt or similar play and also for work if you add a jacket. A wicking tee is essential, too.

Fabrics

Easy-care fabrics are the best choice in travel outfits. Wool and corduroy are best for cold climates. Cotton is nice in warm climates but wrinkles easily. Linen is a great lightweight summer fabric but wrinkles too much to take with you when you travel. The two best choices for men who travel are lightweight natural and synthetic blends.

What to look for in a quality travel outfit for men

Layers

Fashion experts have long recommended layering your clothing. The idea is that if you have coordinated clothing, you can mix and match layers to create different looks. When your layers are coordinated around a basic color theme, you can change your look by changing one garment.

By wearing separate layers, you can add or subtract clothing as the weather and your activities change. For maximum flexibility when you travel, you might wear a T-shirt under your shirt, a light sweater over your shirt and a blazer over your sweater.

Be prepared

Travelers often combine business and pleasure travel with daily exercise in the hotel gym. Bring a pair of shorts to exercise and for outdoor activities or relaxing. A good pair of simple all-black athletic shoes work in any casual setting and with a stylish blazer.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel outfit for men

Well-made travel pants start at around $75. Anti-pickpocket shirts start at around $100. Quality travel blazers cost $300-$500.

Travel outfit for men FAQ

Why should you have special clothing for travel?

A. When everything has to fit in a suitcase, you want clothing made of easy-care fabrics you can dress up or down. Travel clothing should be very comfortable and organized around a basic black or tan color palette so everything coordinates with everything else.

What do you need for travel beyond shirts, pants and a blazer?

A. You need workout gear if you plan to exercise. Bring along exercise shorts, wicking tees and athletic shoes.

What’s the best travel outfit for men to buy?

Top travel outfit for men

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Modern Fit Stretch Comfort Blazer

What you need to know: This travel blazer is made of 60% wool, 38% polyester and 2% spandex.

What you’ll love: The high-performance stretch fabric of this travel blazer is expertly blended for comfort, feel, durability and maximum looks. The moderate lapel width allows you to style with any shirt, tie or turtleneck sweater. This blazer comes in short and tall sizes from 36 to 46.

What you should consider: This blazer is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel outfit for men for the money

Columbia Silver Ridge Men’s Stretch Convertible Pant

What you need to know: These pants are made with 100% ripstop nylon that blocks ultraviolet rays and is water- and stain-repellent.

What you’ll love: The secure pockets have hook-and-loop closures that keep your valuables from falling out. A special zippered pocket holds your wallet, passport and ID. These travel pants come in waist sizes from 28 to 44 inches and inseam lengths of 30 to 36 inches.

What you should consider: These pants are made for travel and casual wear, not for dressy occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Scott Evest Men’s Beachcomber Travel Shirt

What you need to know: The seven secure pockets on this tech-friendly shirt make it pickpocket proof.

What you’ll love: Hidden zipper pockets are the key to keeping your valuables safe while traveling. A hidden network of conduits lets you connect your electronic devices without the messy tangle of wires. This smart casual shirt is great for travel and recreation, and dresses up with the addition of a navy blazer.

What you should consider: This shirt is best for mild weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.