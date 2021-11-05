Best travel outfit for women

Finding the best travel outfit involves getting versatile, comfortable pieces that mix and match easily and keep you looking and feeling great while on the go.

Which travel outfits for women are best?

When traveling, especially on long trips, comfort is key, but just because you want to have a go-to travel outfit that breathes and moves with you on long flights doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Finding the best travel outfit involves picking durable pieces that mix and match well, layer easily and fit comfortably.

While you’ll need several components to a great travel outfit, it all starts with having enough compartments to carry essentials in, and nothing beats the SCOTTeVEST Women’s Travel Hoodie in that department.

What to know before you buy a travel outfit for women

Versatility

When preparing for a trip, packing light can mean the difference between being able to be on the go with just a carry-on or having to lug a heavy suitcase. In order to be prepared for a range of weather and events, that means picking outfits that can be versatile and appropriate for a range of occasions. That may mean quick-dry pants when you’re expecting rain or a blouse you can wear on the go but dress up for a night out. A sturdy, breathable pair of walking shoes is absolutely crucial.

Storage

You’ve probably heard the advice that it’s smart to avoid carrying a purse when you’re traveling or at the very least, make sure you’re wearing a secure one. A travel vest or jacket can hold vital items such as a cell phone or wallet without giving a pick-pocket a ready target.

If you absolutely must carry one, it pays to invest in a purse with anti-theft properties, such as reinforced, slash-resistant straps and locking compartments.

Wash and wear capability

No one wants to unpack a suitcase to find a bag full of pruney clothing that needs ironing. While wrinkle-resistant clothes are always nice, they’re absolutely crucial to the perfect travel outfit. One pro tip is to shop for tops designed for work in active environments, like polyester blend polos or even mandarin-collar scrub tops.

What to look for in a quality travel outfit for women

A base travel outfit should consist of four good pieces: a breathable shirt with some give, pants that stretch, a roomy jacket or vest you can layer on in case of variable weather, plus shoes you can walk long distances in comfortably.

High-quality fabrics and materials

No one needs wardrobe malfunctions while on vacation! Sourcing quality mix-and-match pieces may cost a bit more up front but will ensure that you don’t have to think about clothing while you’re away so you can focus on sightseeing and fun.

Versatility

Pieces of clothing we pack for traveling may need to do double and triple duty as walking-around clothes and more formalwear. Items that can be dressed up with a jacket or scarf or dressed down with jeans or even tracksuit pants can play many roles in a good travel outfit for women.

The ability to blend in

One key to staying safe while traveling is to blend in to the locals and not call too much attention to the fact that you’re a tourist, a consideration of particular interest when traveling internationally. Muted colors and neutral silhouettes can help. Another thing to consider when choosing clothes is that local traditions require covering certain body parts in certain environments.

How much you can expect to spend on the best travel outfits for women

How much you spend on a good travel outfit can vary depending on the cost of individual pieces. On some, such as a good, durable shoe or a travel vest with plenty of storage, it pays to splurge on good materials. Other pieces of your travel outfit can be considered more replaceable, like breathable T-shirts. Expect to pay in the range of $200-$500 for a complete outfit.

Travel outfits for women FAQ

What’s an item to avoid when choosing a travel outfit?

A. If there’s one thing to leave at home while on a trip, it’s expensive jewelry. As sentimental or beautiful as it may be, you’ll want to consider the cost (including the emotional cost) of replacing it should it be lost or stolen. When in doubt, leave it at home.

What other tips will help me not look like a tourist in Europe?

A. While this is changing, it’s still generally true that Europeans dress up more than Americans do, particularly for dinner. If you are looking to blend in to the locals on your European travels, choose wardrobe pieces that can “dress up” as well as down, even while maintaining your comfort.

What are the best travel outfits for women to buy?

Top travel outfit for women

SCOTTeVEST Women’s Travel Hoodie

What you need to know: A versatile hoodie full of places to store things that you want to keep close, like your phone or wallet.

What you’ll love: This well-made, cotton/poly/spandex blend hoodie is breathable, has 18 pockets, 14 of which are interior pockets

What you should consider: While this is great on an airplane, it may not dress up well for a dinner out in a sophisticated city.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel outfit for women for the money

Anti-wrinkle polo shirt

What you need to know: This will become a key staple of your sensible travel outfit.

What you’ll love: Wrinkle-free, comfortable and breathable, this shirt will make it through even the longest day on a trip with a minimum of fuss.

What you should consider: Some customers note it tends to run small, so size up accordingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoes

What you need to know: Reliable walking shoes can make the difference between a great, active day and one that ends in painful blisters.

What you’ll love: Skechers, a brand well-known for the comfort of its shoes, brings its best in these walking shoes. A well-padded insole, comfortable uppers and a solid, slip-resistant sole make this an excellent choice in all kinds of terrain and weather.

What you should consider: Some customers found this model to be narrower than other Skechers. If you have wider feet, these may not be the walking shoes for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

