Best TSA-approved travel bottle

Which TSA-approved travel bottles are best?

The Transportation Security Administration regulates the contents of all luggage flown into or from the United States. This includes the storage of liquids, such as shampoos, lotions, even sauces. Luckily there are a handful of manufacturers that make travel bottles that make it easier to bring whatever liquids you need on your flight.

If you’re thinking of picking up a TSA-approved travel bottle set, consider choosing Valourgo Travel Bottles. These bottles have a simple design, a soft silicone construction and have pastel color coding for easy identification.

What to know before you buy a TSA-approved travel bottle

3-1-1 Rule

If you’re planning on bringing liquids in your carry-on luggage, remember the 3-1-1 rule, as shared by the TSA. The 3-1-1 rule is broken down as follows: you are allowed 3.4 oz bottles or less as long as they fit in a 1-quart sized clear plastic bag, kept in 1 bag per passenger. There are some exemptions, such as with medication. If you are planning on bringing liquids in checked luggage, there is no liquid limit.

Not all liquids are supported

Because of the materials used in some travel bottles, it’s highly recommended that you do not use certain liquids. This may include alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, salicylic acid and any other corrosive or flammable liquids.

Not strictly for planes

While the name implies that these bottles are for luggage when you fly, you can also use these sets for other uses, such as staying at a hotel, at a friend’s house or when you’re camping. This is because they are small, portable and fun to use.

Never 100% leakproof

Even with high-quality travel bottles, you always run the risk of a bottle that leaks or explodes in your bag. This may be due to a broken cap, or the bag being squeezed too tightly. Keep your bottles in a clear plastic bag to follow guidelines as well as protect the rest of your luggage’s contents.

What to look for in a quality TSA-approved travel bottle

TSA-compliant

If your travel bottle does not adhere to TSA guidelines, you cannot bring it with you on your carry-on luggage. Make sure your travel bottle has a capacity of 3.4 fl oz and can fit in a clear plastic bag. Remember that if you plan to bring more than 3.4 fl oz of liquid in a single bottle, you can do so by adding it to your checked luggage.

Resilient

Travel bottles should be able to withstand the rough handling of airport staff without bursting or leaking. This is not only to protect the liquids inside, but the other items and clothes you may be carrying with you. Only purchase bottles made with high-quality plastic or rubber.

Different sizes and shapes

There’s nothing wrong with the standard travel bottle size. However, some manufacturers realize that not all bottles will be used in the same way. Some may be used for lotion, others for a perfume, while others for a sauce! Be sure to check out sets that offer different container types to suit your own needs.

Food safe/BPA free

Some containers are made with highly dangerous and harmful chemicals. This can be particularly concerning if you use these containers for storing everyday liquids, such as shampoos or lotions. Keep an eye out for food-safe or BPA-free products — this means that they were not made with any harmful chemicals and are safe enough to store food.

Leakproof

The last thing you want is to have your liquid explode in your luggage. Look for bottles with airtight caps and a semi-rigid construction. This will prevent items from pushing the bottle open by accident. Some sets even come with a clear plastic bag for an added layer of protection.

Lightweight

A secondary purpose of the travel bottle is to eliminate the added weight of commercial bottles. The smaller size should also equate to lighter materials, otherwise you’re only adding more weight to your luggage per container. Avoid getting thick plastic bottles as they can add unnecessary weight.

How much you can expect to spend on a TSA-approved travel bottle

TSA-approved bottles are relatively cheap, even for the more premium versions. Expect to pay between $7-$35 for a set of four to ten bottles.

TSA-approved travel bottle FAQ

Are travel bottles safe?

A. Travel bottles are usually made with food-grade BPA-free silicone or eco-friendly plastic. They are also designed to prevent any spillages. Just be sure not to add anything corrosive or flammable.

What should not be used in the bottle?

A. Alcohol, acids, chemicals and anything flammable or corrosive. They may not mix well with the material of the bottle.

What are the best TSA-approved travel bottles to buy?

Top TSA-approved travel bottle

Valourgo Travel Bottles

What you need to know: This affordable travel set includes a pack of four pastel-colored bottles made with BPA free soft silicone.

What you’ll love: Constructed with three layers to prevent any leaks, you can have peace of mind carrying this in your luggage.

What you should consider: While the material is very durable, it still has the potential to split apart if not handled carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TSA-approved travel bottle for the money

POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set

What you need to know: If the 4-pack sets aren’t enough, this is a whopping 17-pack set that comes with different colored and sized bottles.

What you’ll love: Each bottle has a different size, shape or use, with some perfect for shampoos and conditioners while others can be used for sprays or creams.

What you should consider: Some containers are more reliable and useful than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LiquiSnugs Premium – 100% Guaranteed Leak Proof – Silicone Travel Bottles

What you need to know: A set of two 2-ounce bottles and two 3-ounce bottles with interchangeable labels make this set a must-have at $13.

What you’ll love: These bottles have interchangeable labels and suction pads for easy placement and identification.

What you should consider: As some customers have mentioned, avoid using oil as the bottle tends to soak it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

