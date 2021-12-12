Travel tips: Touring Yountville during the holiday season

(KRON) – We’re kind of spoiled in the Bay Area. Jump in the car and within an hour or so, we can be in Napa Valley wine country. But with so many spots to travel to, choosing where to go can be hard.

Our travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins us now to explain why we should add Yountville to the top of the list.

Just about ten miles from the city of Napa, Yountville boasts a small-town vibe that’s welcoming and easy to fall in love with.

Art Walk

The best way to get the lay of the land is on your feet, and there’s plenty to see as you get your steps in. Yountville’s Art Walk consists of about three dozen works. A good handful or so are permanent, but the rest are for sale.

Napa Valley Museum

Most folks don’t realize Yountville is also home to the Napa Valley Museum. Before you say – “I don’t do museums”… On display now through mid-February is an exhibition titled Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids. (Cost is $15; open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Wine Tasting

Yountville may be small, but it offers some mighty options when it comes to tasting. Cornerstone Cellars is primarily cabernet sauvignon focused, but they also craft and pour other varietals in their tasting room, which also happens to be the oldest building in Yountville. More than 100 years old, it used to be the train station. (Cost is $40 to $60 per person for tasting flights.)

Just a few steps away, neighboring JCB Salon offers what I would describe as a more modern tasting experience. Napa Valley winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset is well-known for his flamboyant and entertaining style and a love for Baccarat chandeliers. (Cost is $50 to $85 per person for tasting flights.)

For an even more extravagant experience, make a reservation at the Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge. Another venture by Chef Thomas Keller, caviar is paired with bubbles and a variety of snacks. Think all sorts of bites ranging from onion dip ($65) and potato chips to chicken tenders ($65).

So if you’re in the mood to splurge and spoil yourself, this is a good spot to do it. For more about Dana’s adventures and writing, follow her on Instagram @danarebmann and Twitter @drebmann.

