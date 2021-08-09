Willy Wonka-inspired room features lickable wallpaper, golden ticket key card

393743 02: A Wonka chocolate bar produced for the 30th anniversary of the film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” is on display August 27, 2001 at the Warner Bros. Studio Store in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ENGLAND (KRON) – A hotel in England will soon offer a Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory-themed room, in honor of the movie’s 50th anniversary.

The Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth teamed up with travel blog LateRooms to create an experience that candy-lovers will melt for.

The room features lickable wallpaper, a chocolate-filled bathtub, and a card that looks like a golden ticket.

You’ll also find giant lollipops, a chocolate fountain, and jars of goodies.

“Aside from enough unlimited sweet treats to satisfy a team of Oompa Loompas after a hard day’s work, guests can enjoy chocolate-scented toiletries, a king-size memory foam bed with Egyptian cotton bedding and sumptuous purple robes and slippers resembling the blazer worn by Wonka himself,” according to the blog.

Booking this room will cost you around $280 per night, but it’s not available yet.

The travel blog says you can be notified when it becomes available.