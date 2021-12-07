Everything you need to move a mattress

Moving a mattress might not seem too difficult at first. Well, it may be light, but once you’re carrying it, it can be flimsy and sag, making it awkward to carry.

What do you need to move your mattress?

Moving a mattress might not seem too difficult at first – it’s just springs and feathers, right? Well, it may be light, but once you’re carrying it, it can be flimsy and sag, making it awkward to carry. This isn’t as much of an issue with twin and full-sized beds, but the awkward hold and added weight of queen and king-sized mattresses make moving the mattress a hassle, especially if the pathway you need to take it through has any snags or sharp edges. You don’t want to slide it along the floor either, causing it to become dirty and possibly scratched and torn. So, what can you get to make moving a mattress easy?

6 things you need to move a mattress

Cresnel Mattress Bag

What you need to know: A mattress bag paces a much-needed barrier between your mattress and everything else in the moving van.

What you’ll love: You won’t have to worry about the mattress getting wet or scratched up. Now you can store the mattress in the truck and stack all furniture up next to it. A mattress bag also helps protect the mattress from pests like bed bugs and keeps it clean.

What you should consider: A mattress bag isn’t a necessity, but it protects the mattress so that it won’t be damaged at all during the move.

JCHL Moving Straps

What you need to know: Moving straps change the angle of the lift and keep you from having to bend down to pick it up. It’s beneficial for moving mattresses because the sides of the straps will keep the mattress stable and keep it from bending all over the place.

What you’ll love: The straps are angled to reduce the weight of the carry, so you’ll be able to keep the mattress off the floor as you move it.

What you should consider: Make sure you adjust them to fit comfortably on your body. Some customers have reported that the straps were either too long or too short for them.

Scotch Heavy-Duty Packaging Tape

What you need to know: Scotch tape helps secure the mattress’s storage bag or seal it in a cardboard box. Scotch tape has many uses beyond just helping you secure your mattress. It will help you throughout your move.

What you’ll love: This tape’s hold makes it perfect for keeping the items and furniture you’re moving safe. It will secure the bag over the mattress and ensure it doesn’t come off.

What you should consider: You can easily move the mattress without tape, but this is an extra layer of security.

Little Giant Mattress Dolly

What you need to know: The mattress dolly takes all of the difficulty out of moving a mattress. It has a slot where the mattress can slide right in as you roll it to wherever you need to put it.

What you’ll love: The dolly streamlines the process by keeping the mattress off the ground without the need for carrying it. You can use the dolly for other furniture as well.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the wheels are easy to fall off.

Fiskars Scissors

What you need to know: Scissors are general-use tools that are essential for moving. You can use them to get your mattress out of the box and the storage bag.

What you’ll love: The high-grade precision blades in these scissors glide through materials. The classic grip is ergonomic and was built to fit exactly in your hand.

What you should consider: Customers have complained that these classic Fiskar scissors are no longer made in Finland. They say that the joints are looser than they used to be.

U-Boxes Mattress Cardboard Box

What you need to know: If you don’t have pads and blankets to throw in between your furniture in the ruck, you run the risk of scratches and punctures as all the furniture rubs against each other.

What you’ll love: These cardboard boxes are the perfect fit for any size mattress. They’ll protect it from all manner of harm. This sturdy double wall box sides together easily and offers the most protection for your mattress.

What you should consider: You don’t need a cardboard box to move a mattress, but it will provide the most protection possible.

