Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

In 2020, shoppers spent over $34 billion during Cyber Monday weekend. With deals rolling out earlier and more people shopping from home, this year could be even bigger.

If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.

There are discounts on trending products like AirPods, Chromebooks and espresso machines. You can also find deals on top models of fitness equipment, including Fitbits and treadmills. To help you quickly navigate through the products, we’ve organized them by category. Keep in mind that while prices are current at the time of publication, deals are constantly changing.

Trending deals

Samsung Chromebook 4: $220 at Amazon (was $319.99)

With a Chromebook, you can keep in touch with friends while staying on top of your work or studies. In addition, they’re known for being reliable and inexpensive.

New Apple Airpods Pro: $169.99 at Amazon (were $249)

Not only do AirPods work flawlessly with any of your Apple devices, but they also easily connect to any computer or smartphone with Bluetooth. Plus, their battery life is relatively long, so you can use them for hours without worrying about charging.

Gskyer telescope: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Anyone who is interested in astronomy or just wants to see some fantastic sights should own a telescope. Now is a great time to buy since it’s deeply discounted.

Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom camera: $164.95 at Amazon (was $199.99)

While most smartphones snap decent enough photos, there’s nothing quite like holding a digital camera in your hands. There are also many settings on a digital camera to help you capture that perfect moment.

Global starter kitchen knife set: $169.95 at Amazon (was $299)

A kitchen knife set can help you take your cooking and preparation up a notch. The three high-end knives in this set will help you accomplish nearly any task in a home kitchen.

Other top deals in this space

Electronics and personal tech

Vive Pro Eye VR headset: $599 at Amazon (was $799)

If you want to immerse yourself fully in a 3D virtual reality experience, getting a VR headset will help you make that happen. Getting it while it’s on sale is a great idea.

Angels Horn record player stereo system: $265.99 at Amazon (was $369.89)

While record players may seem outdated, they’ve recently become popular again and it’s not hard to see why. Owning a record player is the best way to listen to uncompressed music the way the artist envisioned.

iBuyPower Pro gaming PC: $1,304.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99)

Whether you’re just starting your gaming journey or are an avid gamer, a reliable and fast gaming computer is necessary.

Theragun Elite massage gun: $299 at Therabody (was $399)

Not everyone has the time or money to get frequent massages. A massage gun helps you loosen muscles and cool down after a workout.

Panasonic Arc5 electric razor: $100 at Amazon (was $150)

Electric razors are much more versatile than manual and can prevent the majority of nicks or ingrown hairs. Get one now while it’s being discounted.

Other top deals in this space

Home and kitchen gadgets

Nespresso VertuoLine: $157.46 at Sur la Table (was $314.95)

Whether you’re working from home or simply want to enjoy a quick and quality cup of coffee before leaving the house, you will love the ease of a Nespresso machine.

iRobot Roomba i4+: $399 at Amazon (was $649.99)

A Roomba is the ultimate hands-off vacuum, cleaning while you’re away at work or sleeping at night. You won’t want to miss this pre-Cyber Monday deal.

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 rice cooker: $150.99 at Amazon (was $192)

Once you get a rice cooker, you’ll never go back to cooking rice on the stove. It’s straightforward, hands-off and prepares perfect rice every time.

Brookstone PhotoShare digital photo frame: $109.99 at Amazon (was $179.99)

If you can’t decide what photo to display on your office or walls, get a digital photo frame and you can showcase all your favorite images.

Beast 2,000 psi pressure washer: $115 at Home Depot (was $229)

From washing garbage cans to cleaning house siding to clearing out gutters, there’s not much a pressure washer can’t do.

Other top deals in this space

For kids and parents

Stiga Space Saver ping pong table: $165.99 at Amazon (was $219.99)

A ping pong table is one classic game that will never go away. It’s a fast-paced activity that will keep both kids and adults entertained for hours.

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 stroller: $194.99 at Amazon (was $259.99)

If you need a stroller, now is the ideal time to buy. Whether you’re going grocery shopping or hanging out at the park, a stroller makes any outing more manageable.

World’s Smallest Elf on a Shelf: $8 at Kohl’s (was $10)

If you’re looking for a way to make the holidays a little more exciting and magical this year, pick up an Elf on the Shelf. It’s a great way to get the whole family involved.

CalmMax 12′ trampoline: $340 at Amazon (was $460)

Kids love jumping and doing cool tricks on a trampoline. Plus, you can’t pass up this deal.

Belkin SoundForm Mini kids’ headphones: $13.88 at Amazon (was $24.99)

From doing school work on a computer to watching movies on a tablet, kids must have their own pair of headphones.

Other top deals in this space

Outdoors and fitness

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 treadmill: $1,599 at NordicTrack (was $1,899)

Whether you’re moving your exercise indoors for the winter or are just adding new equipment to your home gym, a NordicTrack treadmill is a durable and quality piece of equipment that will help you upgrade your workout game.

Fitbit Luxe: $99.95 at Amazon (was $149.95)

While a Fitbit won’t make you healthy, it can motivate and inspire you by keeping track of your daily steps and heart rate. It’s a helpful tool for anyone on a fitness journey.

New Balance Men’s 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe: $54 at Amazon (was $73)

A quality pair of running shoes can make a significant difference in your workout, from reducing the impact on joints to providing traction.

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike: $125.50 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you’re looking for an effective piece of exercise equipment that is also gentle on your joints, an indoor exercise bike is an ideal choice. You can get it now while it’s deeply discounted.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: $119 at Amazon (was $199)

Kettlebells are dynamic training tools that can improve your flexibility, balance, core and overall strength.

Other top deals in this space

Pick up a foam roller to relieve muscle soreness, loosen up your joints or cool down after working out.

This hiking backpack will make long treks much easier.

A LifeStraw is a smart tool to keep with you any time you’re participating in outdoor activities.

If you’re ready to up your hiking game, pick up this GPS watch at a discount.

A bike computer will make the perfect gift for any avid biker.

Those who want to take their workouts to the next level will want to snag these resistance bands.

With a hydration pack, you’ll have easier access to water while hiking or biking.

All Yeti coolers are durable and built to last.



