Lepow portable monitor vs. Asus portable monitor

Portable monitors are a great addition to any mobile setup, but they’re also convenient for those who simply want a more streamlined, convenient office or gaming space.

Which portable monitor is best?

With a portable monitor, it’s easy to add a second or even third screen to your laptop or mobile setup, no matter where you are. This extra screen makes it really convenient for people who need multiple displays, which is why so many professional gamers and professionals have a portable monitor. It’s also great for people who want to enlarge their current screen so they can see and interact with it better. Asus and Lepow both make great portable monitors, each with their own specs, build quality and price points.

Lepow portable monitor

Like other portable monitors, Lepow’s offerings are a great option for those who travel a lot with a mobile setup (laptop and mobile device). Lepow’s portable monitors are great in that they usually cost less than their competitors. In fact, the average cost of one of their portable monitors is between $190-$250.

Although they’re affordable, Lepow’s portable monitors may not come with the highest specs. As a result, they can’t always keep up with more demanding tasks like intense gaming at higher frame rates. This limitation makes them best for those who want to connect their portable monitor with a phone, tablet or laptop for daily tasks or work.

Lepow portable monitor pros

Lepow currently offers four different models of portable monitor, each with its own specs and capabilities.

All of the brand’s portable monitors have a 1080p resolution, allowing for a clear, crisp display.

These monitors are lightweight and easy to carry from place to place.

For the most part, these portable monitors are durable and are unlikely to break easily.

They’re ideal for basic tasks performed on a laptop computer, tablet or mobile phone. This includes things like surfing the web, emailing and playing games with simple graphics.

Lepow’s portable monitors come with several cords and ports, making them compatible with most portable setups.

They also have built-in speakers, so it isn’t necessary to get separate speakers.

Lepow portable monitor cons

They do not come with an internal battery, meaning they only work when plugged into an outlet.

Some of the models don’t have the best brightness, so it can be difficult to see what’s on the display. That said, they work well inside and away from direct sunlight.

Lepow’s portable monitors have a clear display, but the color range is limited. This makes them less ideal for those specializing in graphic design.

The built-in speakers are functional, but they don’t have the best audio quality.

What are the best Lepow portable monitors to buy?

Lepow Z1 Gamut Portable Monitor

With a 15.6-inch screen size and a crisp 1080p resolution, this portable monitor is Lepow’s best model. It’s lightweight, can display full HD and is compatible with many devices, including phones, laptops and gaming consoles. It also has a 60-hertz refresh rate, allowing for clear pictures without a noticeable delay. Besides this, it can handle most digital games well, though it may not be the best option for dedicated or professional gamers.

Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor

This portable monitor comes with a 1080p IPS screen and can connect to several different devices without issue. It also comes with dual speakers. Plus, the screen is designed to protect the user’s eyes and prevent strain from continued use. It’s great for home use and travel.

Asus portable monitors

Another highly recognizable brand, Asus has been around since 1989. Today, it’s known for its gaming computers and laptops, as well as its standard gaming monitors. Asus has a line of portable monitors that come with high specs and can handle anything you throw at them. The high specs do come at a higher price point though, as most of their portable monitors cost anywhere from $150-$500.

Asus portable monitor pros

Whether you’re an avid gamer, a graphic designer or an entrepreneur, there’s an Asus portable monitor for you.

Asus’ portable monitors come in different sizes, with most displays being 15.6 inches or 17 inches.

Some of these models are specifically designed for gamers, so they have higher refresh rates and, in most cases, a crisper display.

Certain Asus portable monitors come with a built-in battery, which is convenient for people who don’t have easy access to an outlet.

A few models come with other accessories like a tripod or carrying bag.

Asus portable monitor cons

The display is clear, but the brightness is low when exposed to direct sunlight.

The color contrast isn’t as clear as it could be.

Some of the company’s portable monitors have a fragile screen and stand.

For the standard user, the higher-end models may not be as affordable as Lepow’s portable monitors.

What are the best Asus portable monitors to buy?

ASUS ROG Strix 17.3″ 1080p Portable Gaming Monitor

This portable monitor has an impressive 240-hertz refresh rate and a three-millisecond response time, making it perfect for gaming. It comes with a few options for connecting different devices, including laptops, cameras, phones and gaming consoles. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery that offers up to three hours of constant use on full charge. Although the screen is fragile, purchasing a separate screen protector will help protect it for a long time.

ASUS ProArt Display

Available in different sizes, including a 14-inch screen, this portable monitor can easily handle most work-related and digital art tasks. It has a 1080p HD display and offers a great range of color. Plus, it has a 60-hertz refresh rate, so it won’t lag, unless you’re running intensive games.

Should you get a Lepow portable monitor or an Asus portable monitor?

Lepow and Asus are two recognizable brands that both offer an array of good-quality portable monitors. The types of tasks it can handle largely depends on the model you choose.

For the most part, Asus portable monitors feature the best specs. This makes them ideal for playing modern games or running multiple, demanding tasks at once. However, Asus’ machines also come at a higher price point. In some cases, the screens are more fragile as well.

Lepow portable monitors are a more budget-friendly option for most casual users. They also have decent specs and are a good option for professionals, casual gamers and daily use. Although they can’t handle as demanding of tasks as Asus, Lepow’s portable monitors offer a lot for the price point. This makes them a good entry-level option into portable setups.

