What are the top products from the Dermstore summer sale?

As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is arguably one of the best times of the year. On top of the warm weather, discounts are popping up everywhere you look on all your favorite items. While many people plan to buy patio furniture or appliances during Memorial Day sales, beauty lovers can’t wait to stock their bathroom cabinets with their must-have products.

Dermstore has some of the best prices on beauty essentials this weekend. With products from top brands like Sunday Riley and Ilia available, you’re sure to find something you love. So if you’re wondering which items you should put on your list, here are the top picks from the Dermstore summer sale.

Everything to know about the Dermstore summer sale

How does the Dermstore summer sale work?

From now until June 1, 2022, Dermstore is offering a 20% off promo code on select summer beauty essentials. All you need to do is enter the promo code “SUN” at checkout, and it will automatically discount any qualifying items in your cart.

What items are part of the Dermstore summer sale?

From mascara to hair brushes, Dermstore is slashing prices on products in every beauty category. So, if you’ve had your eye on a product, now is the time to try it out. However, not all items are eligible for the 20% off. For example, Paula’s Choice products are automatically 15% off, and Cannaluxe products are 25% off. While a few products are excluded from the discount, most of your favorites should qualify. As a bonus, some brands are offering a gift with purchasing, such as a cosmetics bag or beauty product.

Top products from the Dermstore summer sale

Face cleansers

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

To completely remove waterproof sunscreen and pore-clogging impurities like dirt, you’ll want to do a first cleanse with oil before following with your regular cleanser. This product is infused with vitamin E and olive oil to nourish as it cleans, and it never leaves behind a greasy residue. Just be sure to apply on a dry face and emulsify with water.

Sold by Dermstore

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Instead of harsh scrubs with walnuts or sugar that are too abrasive on the skin, this microfoliant uses a rice-based enzyme powder to exfoliate away debris gently. The powder activates when it comes into contact with water, releasing salicylic acid, papain and rice actives that leave the skin brighter and smoother.

Sold by Dermstore

La Roche Posay Toleraine Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Those with dry skin know precisely how difficult it is to find a cleanser that doesn’t leave your skin feeling tight and flaky. However, this creamy cleanser is packed with ceramides and niacinamide to lock in moisture. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Sold by Dermstore

Skin care

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultrarich Cream

This ultrarich cream is a lifesaver for naturally dry skin or those who have rough patches from environmental factors. Powerhouse ingredients include essential fatty acids, vitamin C and calendula flower extract. These work together to repair and restore moisture to your face, hands, feet and elbows.

Sold by Dermstore

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Whether you have aging skin or want to bring back your glow, this powerful treatment will get the job done. It’s formulated with lactic acid to produce natural collagen, licorice to brighten hyperpigmentation, lemon grass to boost your radiance and aloe to soothe your skin.

Sold by Dermstore

Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask

Formulated with charcoal, volcanic ash and black hijiki seaweed, this face mask has a variety of benefits to leave your skin brighter, softer and smoother. It is designed to draw out toxins and impurities from your skin and replace them with moisture and antioxidants.

Sold by Dermstore

CosRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Using a pimple patch is an ideal way to shrink acne spots overnight without lifting a finger. These patches have white willow bark and betaine salicylate to ease inflammation and treat acne while locking in moisture. Plus, they’re waterproof and don’t come off until you remove them.

Sold by Dermstore

Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 15%

This serum uses a form of vitamin C called L-ascorbic acid, which is the ideal form for topical use. It works to penetrate your skin and provide antioxidant protection against harmful UV damage. This vitamin C also encourages collagen growth and brightens stubborn hyperpigmentation.

Sold by Dermstore

Hair care

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Whether you have damaged hair from color treatment, heat tools or other chemicals, this shampoo works to rebuild that damaged hair with each use. The star ingredient of this product is Alpha Keratin 60ku, which fills in and repairs damaged areas of your hair.

Sold by Dermstore

Virtue Recovery Conditioner

This conditioner is designed to work in tandem with the shampoo to breathe life into damaged hair. It infuses hair with shine and softness and reconstructs brittle ends and frayed cuticles. As a bonus, both the shampoo and conditioner are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and synthetic colors.

Sold by Dermstore

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

This beloved deep conditioning hair mask has a cult following for a good reason, and those with dry, damaged and chemically treated hair can’t get enough. Its blend of algae extract, B vitamins and rosehip oil work together to restore essential hydration, add shine and smooth frizz.

Sold by Dermstore

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

It’s called Perfect Hair Day because this dry shampoo helps you achieve perfect hair without spending hours in the bathroom by absorbing sweat, oil and odor from day two, three or four hair. It’s also safe for colored or chemically treated hair and silicone-free.

Sold by Dermstore

Sun protection

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD is known for having quality sunscreen products, and this option is a fan favorite. Besides protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, this sunscreen also has many skin care ingredients, including sodium hyaluronate. This hydrates the skin and lactic acid to brighten and clear pores.

Sold by Dermstore

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50

This mineral sunscreen is free of chemical active ingredients, oil-free and hypoallergenic. It has a tint to eliminate any white cast and is also water and sweat resistant for 40 minutes. Other skin care ingredients include niacinamide, lipochroman and antioxidants.

Sold by Dermstore

Avene High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50

If you’re looking for an alternative to a liquid sunscreen that still offers adequate protection against UVA and UVB rays, this compact is an ideal substitute. It’s completely free of chemical active ingredients and noncomedogenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Sold by Dermstore

Makeup

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

With skin care benefits and SPF 40 sun protection, this skin tint is more than just a makeup product. It’s available in 30 shades to suit a wide range of skin tones. It uses non-nano zinc oxide to shield the skin from UVA, UVB and UVC rays, blue light and pollution. As a bonus, it’s fragrance-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free.

Sold by Dermstore

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

From days at the office to nights out with friends, this liquid eyeliner is built to last from sun up to sundown. With a marker-like applicator tip, it’s simple to apply that perfect line or dramatic wing. It comes in three shades.

Sold by Dermstore

Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

This blush comes in two shades and is built to last all day, thanks to Amazonian clay. Other ingredients include mineral pigments to soften the skin and vitamin E, which is both an emollient and antioxidant. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates and gluten.

Sold by Dermstore

Beauty tools and accessories

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Whether you want to reduce signs of aging, face creases or hair friction, this silk pillowcase is an ideal product. Since it doesn’t tug on your skin or create creases, it can help decrease fine lines. It’s also beneficial for hair because it doesn’t pull the hair cuticles, and it can preserve your natural volume.

Sold by Dermstore

NuFace Mini

This travel-size device will give you a face-lift with just five minutes of use a day. It uses electrical microcurrent technology to stimulate your skin, which tones facial muscles and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Users can choose from several settings to suit all skin types.

Sold by Dermstore

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban

Unlike ordinary bath towels, this hair towel dries hair faster without added friction that so often causes split ends, breakage and frizz. It works on all hair types and is straightforward to use.

Sold by Dermstore

