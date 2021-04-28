The best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will still arrive in time

No matter your budget, it’s not too late to celebrate your mom with one of these gifts.

Best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts 2021

There are all kinds of moms, and they all deserve to be pampered. But don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect Mother’s Day gift. This roundup includes a wide variety of great gift ideas that will arrive in time to celebrate mom on her special day.

Affordable last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit

Rainbow chard, purple carrots, striped tomatoes, and more — the Funky Veg Kit contains seeds for out-of-the-ordinary vegetables that not only look unique but also offer delicious flavors at harvest time. The kit includes starter pots and instructions and arrives in an attractive box ready for gifting.

Where to buy: Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet

The Fire 7 Tablet may be affordable, but it’s not skimpy on features. Its compact design, vivid screen, ample storage space and built-in Alexa make it a top choice for both novices and tech enthusiasts.

Where to buy: Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Amazon eGift Card

An Amazon eGift card is a great choice for the indecisive shopper or the hard-to-buy-for recipient. And since you can place just about any dollar amount on a card, it’s a gift that fits any budget and price range.

Where to buy: Amazon

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette

From minimalist daytime looks to dramatic evening eyes, the Naked2 eyeshadow palette has you covered. The six neutral hues provide long-lasting, buildable color and look great with any skin tone.

Where to buy: Amazon, Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger

A wireless charger is a must-have for devices with fast-charging capabilities. The speedy PowerWave is compatible with numerous iOS and Android devices and features a trim, highly transportable design.

Where to buy: Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Not only does the Echo Dot have a new, updated design, but the 4th-gen device offers sound and performance that are better than ever. It works with Alexa, so finding popular content is as simple as asking.

Where to buy: Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Mid-range last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Brightening Best Sellers

With quality ingredients and skin-nourishing formulas, the products in this kit are designed to give skin a healthy-looking glow. It includes a face wash, toner, dark spot corrector and cream.

Where to buy: Ulta, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue

Simply Vera Wang Rockbridge Tote

Not only is the Rockbridge tote versatile thanks to its roomy interior and multiple pockets, but it’s fashion-forward too thanks to the timeless design. Choose from eight appealing colors, including several with trendy tie-dye patterns.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Ninja Nutri Personal Blender

The Ninja Nutri features proprietary Auto-IQ technology that produces excellent results with the touch of a button. The compact size is great for making smoothies, shakes and nutritional beverages on the go.

Where to buy: Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

It’s a 10 Blow Dry Collection

Using a blow dryer can damage hair, but the right products can help. It’s a 10 Blow Dry Collection includes a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in gloss that are formulated to protect hair from heat while producing a gorgeous shine.

Where to buy: Ulta

Nike Skylon Ace Sunglasses

Lightweight, protective and stylish — these sunglasses have all the features that make them suitable for active outdoor lifestyles. The wrap-around design keeps them in place while running, cycling or playing sports.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Purple Carrot Gift Certificate

Purple Carrot has a wide selection of nutritionally balanced plant-based meals. Choose from chef-inspired recipes as well as versatile meal plans to fit different budgets and lifestyles.

Where to buy: Purple Carrot

Coach Udele Slides

Udele slides are made for casual summer days, plus they look great with numerous warm-weather styles. They are available in several stylish colors and sport the iconic Coach logo.

Where to buy: Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon

Luxury last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

HP 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Chromebook

Powered by the Chrome operating system, this Chromebook comes with access to numerous apps and cloud-based backup for storing documents, photos and more. The 360 flip design makes it versatile to use as a laptop or tablet.

Where to buy: HP

Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Hoodie

This lightweight hoodie combines nylon and Merino wool for just the right level of warmth on mildly chilly or breezy days. The packable design makes it simple to stash it into the chest pocket for easy transport.

Where to buy: Backcountry and Amazon

Insignia 50-Inch Fire TV

Streaming is super easy with the Insignia Fire TV, as it offers access to numerous apps and more than 500,000 TV shows, sports programs, movies and more. It comes with a voice-controlled smart app with Alexa available on command.

Where to buy: Best Buy and Amazon

Bulova Women’s Futuro Diamond-Accent Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

This beautiful diamond-accented watch boasts a stylish appearance with a two-tone band that matches other jewelry pieces. Although it’s fashionable enough for special occasions, it’s also durable enough for everyday wear.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Theragun Elite

Theragun offers the power of percussive therapy in an easy-to-use device. The Elite model is quiet, gets long battery life per charge, and delivers deep muscle massage that eases pain and tension from the comfort of home.

Where to buy: Backcountry, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sterling Silver Diamond Diamond Accent Mom Heart Pendant

This sentimental pendant features mother and child in the shape of a heart, making it a thoughtful gift for Mother’s Day. It’s crafted in genuine sterling silver with real diamond accents and comes with an 18-inch chain.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike

An indoor fitness bike is an excellent exercise tool for keeping fitness goals on track all year long. This model delivers smooth, quiet belt-driven performance with adjustable resistance to suit beginners to pros.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.