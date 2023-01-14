These products will help you stay more active throughout the day

If you’re committed to being more active this year, increasing the amount of walking you do each day is an excellent place to start. Taking the stairs instead of an elevator, parking further away from a store or taking an evening stroll can increase your daily step count.

You’re more likely to increase your steps if you have a way to monitor your activity and a comfortable pair of shoes. Check out these top-rated fitness trackers, supportive walking shoes and other accessories that can encourage you to get more steps this year.

How many steps should I take in a day?

The magic number for steps touted by most fitness-tracking apps is 10,000. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, that number may be too high or low, depending on your health and fitness level.

Start by getting a baseline of how many steps you take each day by wearing a fitness tracker or smartwatch. If your number is under 10,000, work up to that goal by adding around 1000 steps each week until you meet it. However, if you hit 10,000 steps a day regularly, are trying to lose weight or lead an active lifestyle, set your goal higher to see more positive benefits.

Best shoes, fitness trackers and other items for increasing your steps

Best walking shoes

Saucony Men’s Cohesion 13 Running Shoe

This basic shoe provides enough cushioning and support for walking or running. It has a breathable upper that keeps your feet cool and prevents them from sweating. The durable rubber outsole also holds up well to regular wear and provides enough traction to keep you steady. The shoes come in multiple color combinations, too. Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s V1 Walking Shoe

With a leather upper and durable rubber outsoles, these walking shoes hold up well to plenty of activity. They offer impact-absorbing cushioning and provide enough support to keep you comfortable all day. You can choose from regular and wide widths. Sold by Amazon

Skechers Men’s Gowalk Arch-Fit Walking Shoe

These highly comfortable walking shoes have a podiatrist-certified arch support insole, which also helps wick sweat away from your feet. They have an adjustable lace-up front that allows for a comfortable fit and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. They’re available in 10 colors. Sold by Amazon

ASICS Women’s Gel-Contend SL Walking Shoes

These durable walking shoes have a foam midsole that ensures that every step you take is comfortable. They also feature shock-absorbing gel technology that protects your feet and rubber soles to prevent slipping. They provide plenty of support, too, so they’re ideal if you’re on your feet all day. Sold by Amazon and Target

New Balance Women’s V1 Walking Shoe

These shoes feature a suede and mesh upper that gives them a fun vintage look. They boast a lightweight design for comfortable walking all day and a durable outsole that stands up to regular wear. They also come in two color combos, including a bold black and pink design. Sold by Amazon

Ryka Women’s Devotion Plus 2 Walking Sneakers

If you go for brisk walks as part of your fitness plan, these sturdy, high-performance shoes are up to the challenge. They have responsive cushioning for shock and impact absorption that protects your feet. They also have an engineered mesh upper to improve their breathability and an eight-piece rubber sole to improve traction and durability. Sold by Amazon

Best fitness trackers

Coros Pace 2

This GPS watch can track your steps and much more, so you’re always aware of your activity level. It can also monitor your heart rate, calories burned, sleep and other fitness-related data. The nylon band is comfortable to wear, and its battery can run for up to 30 hours in GPS mode or 20 days in regular mode. Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8

If you have an iPhone, this smartwatch offers all the fitness tracking features you need. It also lets you send texts, make calls and stream music when your phone isn’t with you. It offers advanced health features, too, including blood oxygen monitoring and ECG capability. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

This smartwatch has built-in GPS, automatically tracking your walking or running routes. It also records your steps, distance and pace to help you monitor your progress. It even lets you download music from Spotify or Amazon, storing your favorite playlists on your wrist. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

Fitbit Charge 5

This slim, compact fitness tracker monitors steps and other basic fitness data, including distance covered, calories burned and heart rate. The battery lasts up to seven days, and the built-in GPS can map your walking route without your phone. It also comes with a free 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium, which provides more detailed analytics and fitness insights. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

For those with a Samsung phone, this smartwatch can do double duty as a comprehensive fitness tracker. It tracks your steps, heart rate, sleep and more and even offers body composition analysis with readings on body fat, body water and BMI. It also works as an extension of your phone so that you can talk, text, stream music and more from your wrist. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Best walking and fitness accessories

Bose Sport Earbuds

Enjoy your favorite music, podcast or audiobook while walking with these wireless earbuds. They provide premium sound and also let you take calls with a built-in mic. They have buttons to control the volume and pause the audio, too. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Sport2People Waist Bag

This convenient waist belt can hold even a large smartphone while walking. It has a waterproof design and an opening for the wire from your headphones. It also has a reflective lining, so you’re visible at night. Sold by Amazon

Innotree 3-pack Cushioned Walking Socks

These breathable cotton blend walking socks can keep you comfortable on even the longest walks. They have a cushioned bottom and are moisture-wicking to keep your feet dry. They also help prevent blisters. Sold by Amazon

Newfad Motivational Water Bottle

Stay hydrated on your walks with this easy-to-carry water bottle. It holds up to 32 ounces and has timer markers and inspirational sayings to remind you to drink. It also has a sleeve with a carrying strap and multiple pockets to hold other small items. Sold by Amazon

Flectson Reflective Running Vest

This reflective vest ensures you’re visible when walking after dark. It’s made of durable knitted polyester and has reflective patches on both sides. It also has a zippered inside pocket to hold your keys and other items. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.