We found the Amazon Echo Show 5 Bundle on sale plus other great deals

Did you know, the earliest known use of Black Friday to refer to the day after Thanksgiving was in 1951-52, when it referred to workers calling in sick after Thanksgiving to have a four-day weekend?

There are a plethora of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in full effect already, and in fact, there are so many quality products at great discounts that it can be tough to find the right ones for you, your friends and your family. There’s a little something for everybody across the web, whether you’re looking to winterize your lawn, purchase the gift of the year for a loved one, or get your house cozy for the holiday season.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most popular and versatile gift choices, including personal electronics, gaming PC peripherals and items to make your kitchen even more enjoyable through the new year and beyond.

Featured deal of the day

Amazon Echo Show 5 Bundle: $90 at Amazon (was $120)

Keep your eyes on all your favorite media with the latest version of the visual Amazon assistant hub. It’s offered with a steep discount alongside a Bink Mini streaming cam so you can keep watch on your home when you’re away. Alexa connectivity and high-definition video calling make this piece of equipment an excellent entertainment hub for the whole family.

Other noteworthy deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp: $130 at Amazon (was $150)

This is the most advanced version of the incredibly popular Instant Pot, and this iteration is even more versatile than past models. Its wide variety of functions includes pressure cooking, slow roasting, air frying, and even sauteing and baking.

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster: $224 at Amazon (was $350)

With 1800W of heating power and various heating modes to choose from, this high-quality toaster oven is about as powerful as they come. Its fan convection system is also about as effective as any you’ll find in a small countertop oven.

Le Creuset Sauteuse Oven: $180 at Amazon (was $300)

Essentially a smaller and considerably more maneuverable Dutch oven, this sauteuse sports plenty of real estate for searing and braising meats or reducing pan sauces. Its enameled cast iron construction is remarkably durable and resists sticking and scratching well.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Gaming Mouse: $115 at Amazon (was $150)

This advanced mouse is outfitted with a high-end 20,000 DPI sensor, customizable Chrome RGB accent lights and a total of 11 programmable buttons that make it ideal for several game genres, both fast-paced and casual.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Tree: $440 at Amazon (was $500)

Significantly streamline your holiday decorations with this festive Alexa-enabled tree that lets you change its colors or turn it off or on with simple voice commands. You can even schedule its working hours for specific times of day to minimize energy costs while also maximizing holiday spirit.

AOC C32G2ZE Gaming Monitor: $280 at Amazon (was $330)

At 32 inches, this one’s almost as big as they get. More important than its size and Full HD resolution, though, is its impressive 240Hz refresh rate that delivers remarkably smooth motion with little to no tearing or stuttering thanks to AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate technology

Fusion5 Android Tablet: $119 at Amazon (was $170)

It may not be outfitted with the absolute most high-end hardware, but this tiny 10.1” tablet is easily powerful enough to run the lightweight Chrome OS. Speaking of lightweight, it’s about as small as any other tablet you’ll find and costs very little, especially in light of the current holiday discount.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $100 at Amazon (was $200)

With this dependable and great-sounding pair of headphones, you can get your hands on premium audio equipment at a great price. Their on-ear design means they’re smaller, lighter and offer significantly more ventilation than most over-ear cans.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199 at Amazon (was $280)

There are very few truly wireless earbuds with the sound quality of this excellent Bose pair. They also offer exceptionally reliable wireless connectivity and some of the most advanced noise-canceling on the in-ear market.

Mercer Culinary M21077: $41 at Amazon (was $48)

This premium yet easy-to-handle blade is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a piece of quality cooking equipment. Its small bolster provides heft and stability without getting in the way of your hand, and its high-quality alloy holds an edge well yet is still relatively easy to sharpen.

FarCry 6 For PlayStation: $40 at Amazon (was $60)

The sixth installment of the popular gaming franchise brings new twists and turns seen never before in the FarCry series. You’ll be able to play as Dani, a local Yaran, to fight with and alongside a modern-day guerilla warfare outfit to save the region. Play through jungles, beaches and cities to free the capital city of Esperanza.

