SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some call it a tragedy within a tragedy. Alleged reports of racist and discriminatory treatment of African students in Ukraine who are trying to evacuate from the war-torn country. Some Bay Area political leaders are speaking out about the situation.

Crossing the Ukrainian border to Poland was devastating because of the discrimination along the way, 25-year-old Alexander Somto Orah, a college student from Nigeria told KRON, who documented his experience trying to evacuate to safety after Russia began to attack.

“The first discrimination was to Kiev, Kiev train station,” Somto said.

Somto said when the African students arrived at the train station in Kiev they were told only women and children could board.

“I said okay that’s fine. But I don’t see you taking the other African women, and the other Middle Eastern women who are pregnant. They are actually in the cold. Some with their kids,” Somto said.

As the evacuation from Ukraine escalated, several reports emerged of non-white residents getting stuck at the entrance of several borders.

Oakland City Councilmember Carrol Fire told KRON, “I am very familiar with the accounts coming out of Ukraine.

Some East Bay political leaders are raising their voices to call attention to the treatment of Black people trying to flee Ukraine.

“They may be students. They may be workers in the country, and have not been allowed to get on the trains and the buses. The kind of discrimination that was evidenced was terribly wrong. I will follow up with the Ukrainian Government on this issue to find out if there is more information beyond what we have seen” stated John Garamendi in a conference.

The Oakland City Council is also taking official steps in an upcoming resolution that reads in part: “In affirming the sovereignty and democratic tenets of Ukraine, the City of Oakland also affirms its commitment to basic human rights, including the rights of all people displaced by violence and war to find safe refuge”.

“We are calling on the President of Ukraine to denounce any discriminatory practices that are impacting Black residence of the area,” said Fire in a statement.

According to an AP report, the Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs denied allegations of discrimination and said the country had been operating on a first-come, first-served basis.