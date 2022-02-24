SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For Ukrainians living in the United States, Russia’s attack on the country is a nightmare.

Here in the Bay Area, there are many Ukrainians who are watching in horror as Russia invades their home country.

”It’s an invasion!”

That’s what Mykyta Safronenko said in regards to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Safronenko is the secretary of the nonprofit Ukrainian American Coordinating Council based in San Francisco. He has been desperately trying to get information about what’s happening in Ukraine where his family, including his parents, still live.

“Until the last moment, we don’t want to believe that something like this may happen,” he said. “Russians already took over some parts of Ukraine all over the countries that was explosions. And as we understood later, Putin and the Russian army targeted critical infrastructure of Ukraine, mostly airports, mostly train stations and railroads.

“People are not panicking. But they’re leaving. They understand that the Russians are coming.”

Safronenko says the Ukrainian council is doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine, but they need help.

“We are fundraising right now for medical assistance to Ukraine,” Safronenko said. “So unfortunately, as a nonprofit organization, we cannot do much. We just ask Americans to call your congressman and ask them like this is not just about Ukraine.”

Safronenko says it’s a Putin war with the whole world and Europe — meaning he will not stop with Ukraine, even if he occupies the whole country, he will go further.

You can visit the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council’s website here.