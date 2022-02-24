SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco works to build international relations and promote the interests and needs of their home country, an especially important role after the invasion of Russian troops.

Odesa isn’t just the site of multiple bombings in Ukraine, but also where Dymtro Kushneruk’s parents live. The Consul General of Ukraine is concerned for his family and others who are in the middle of a war zone.

“Like throughout the day they’ve been going in and out of the bomb shelters according to alarms and no alarms,” Kushneruk said.

Kushneruk says that Ukraine may be the victim of Russia’s invasion, but is also a resilient place.

He’s happy to see President Biden’s sanctions on Russia but says they don’t go far enough.

“We need even stronger ones because Russia has committed a crime against humanity by starting this war against the European country and peaceful country Ukraine,” Kushneruk said.

He’s hoping that by next week, Congress votes to impose legislation calling for stronger sanctions to isolate Russia from the civilized world.

Although the invasion of Urkaine is happening more than 6,000 miles away, Kushneruk says it’s a war everyone should be paying attention to, not just politicians.

“Ukraine is a democracy and Ukrainians stand for their freedom and the united states has always stand for freedom, especially California. So everyone should care,” Kushneruk said.

Kushneruk says that accounts have been set up through Ukraine’s national bank for humanitarian needs and to support the country’s military.