SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the War in Ukraine continues nearly a month after the Russian invasion, a former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine is weighing in on when he thinks the conflict will end.

Steven Pifer served as Ambassador to Ukraine under the Clinton Administration.

Pifer is reportedly impressed with President Biden’s response, but has concerns for his friends and former colleagues caught in the crossfire.

Zelensky this week said that he’s willing to negotiate with Putin and promise not to seek NATO membership if it means a withdrawal of Russian troops.

Pifer says it’s an enticing item to negotiate because of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty that states an attack against one is an attack against all.

“Had Ukraine been a member of NATO before this invasion, the US military the British Military, NATO military forces would be coming to defend you Ukraine,” Pifer said.

There are several ways the War in Ukraine could play out.

In his opinion, the most likely outcome is a stalemate where the Russian Military eventually runs out of steam.

“That they’ve lost the capacity to really conduct major defensive operations and that the Ukrainians can resist but the Ukrainians don’t have the ware with all to sort of drive them out,” he said.

At this point, Pifer says Russian Soldiers have the advantage of numbers, while the Ukrainians have the advantage of determination and will.

Nearly a month into the conflict between the two countries, Pifer continues to check in with his former colleagues still living there.

According to the UN, around 6,000,000 Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes because of air strikes.

“People I’ve talked to in Kyiv who basically are having to be woken up ten times at night because of air raid sirens. People that are sleeping in sub ways and basements and things like that,” Pifer explained.

While sanctions imposed on Russia have affected gas prices here, Pifer says they’ve had bigger implications for everyday Russians which is lowering the value of the Rubel 30% and closing the Russian Stock Market for the last three weeks.