SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been one week since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and attacks continue.

Russian have targeted key cities in the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country.

Steven Pifer served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine under President Bill Clinton.

KRON 4 spoke to Pifer about the U.S.’s reaction to the war in Ukraine and how he thinks this military advancement will end.

The former ambassador says that three things are working against Russia.

The strength of sanctions against them, the unity of western countries, and the strength of the Ukraine resistance.

To get a sense of what a week’s worth of airstrikes feels like, Ukrainian Vitalii Tymchyshyn said this.

“My biggest worry is a nuclear war, honestly,” Tymchyshyn said.

He lives in San Francisco but grew up in Ukraine and has been in constant contact with his mother and sister who live in the capital Kyiv where Russian troops were first targeted.

“The problem is my sister got a surgery just two weeks ago, so she cannot run from shelter,” Tymchyshyn said.

He says he’s surprised at the World’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Former U.S. ambassador to Urkaine, Steven Pifer, says it was also a surprise to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Five six weeks ago there were probably five countries providing weapons to Ukraine, it’s now 20,” said Steven Pifer, Former Ambassador To Ukraine.

Pifer works as a research fellow at Stanford University and says he started to get a sense that Russia would invade Ukraine back in January.

He’s been impressed with the resilience of Ukrainian people who find a way to let Russians know what’s happening during the invasion.

Steven Pifer, Former Ambassador To Ukraine

“They take prisoners and they say here’s a cell phone call your mom and let her know that you’re safe and by the way, you might mention how your five comrades who aren’t going to be calling their moms because they were in that armored carrier that got take out by an anti-tank missile,” Pifer said.

A big question Ambassador Pifer gets asked is the possibility of another World War.

He doesn’t think that’s likely given the promises made by President Biden and NATO.

“They’ve made absolutely clear that they are not prepared to send American and NATO forces to Ukraine to defend Ukraine against Russia,” Pifer said.

Pifer says another big hit to Russia has been Germany’s response.

The two countries have been working for five decades to form a relationship, but the former ambassador says that all went away within a week because of the invasion of Ukraine.