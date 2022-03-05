(KRON) — Hundreds of international students are trapped in the middle of the war zone in Eastern Ukraine.

KRON4 spoke to one of the students and the Bay Area non-profit trying to help.

Shivangi Jaiswal is an Indian medical student at Sumy State University in Eastern Ukraine, around 30 miles from the Russian border.

She is one of hundreds of international students stranded in the middle of the war.

“Ukrainians like locals they have guns so it’s not safe to walk around to get food stuff or water on street,” Jaiswal said. “We don’t have water since two days we are facing no water at all.”

And no electricity.

Jaiswal says bombs have cut off power.

“It was very sudden for us and being a foreigner we were not prepared for this because Russia and Ukraine they keep on fighting. Usually, we hear that okay they always do that even we talked with locals and they said oh it’s normal we will be okay don’t worry,” Jaiswal said.

“So far the government is not even helping them at all and they have no communication at all with them so just getting a lot more light to shine upon their situation will definitely help,” said Sean Sedu.

Sedu is the founder of HAAPI, a non-profit based in Vacaville, supporting Pacific Asians around the world.

Sedu says his organization is in the process of contacting the Indian embassy and trying to send relief to the students.

“I’ve been communicating with a lady out there who lives in poland and she’s been helping with getting people out of ukraine and getting them into poland and need to get them blankets and helping them find jobs in times like this,” Sedu said.

In times like this, Jaiswal says she is just counting the days.

“Please stop this war,” Jaiswal said. “I think some conflict can be solved on the table instead of the battlefield.”