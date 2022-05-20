NAPA (KRON) – An art show in Napa Valley this weekend sounds like fun, but it’s in support of a serious cause.

Four local artists banded together to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine. Sulptures and paintings by Penelope Moore, Steve Javiel, Marc Foster, and Kate Tova will be put on display at an opening reception this Saturday at the Acumen Wine Gallery in Napa.

Art lovers are invited to come by between 6 and 8 p.m. for the show titled “Pink. With Love, For Ukraine.”

Tova, who is of Russian descent, said her heart breaks for Ukrainians.

She put her brushes down and couldn’t paint for a long time when the war broke out and tells me she picked them up when she was motivated by the idea to fundraise for the victims. She said the idea was to “stop crying and start painting.”

Tova said 10% of the money raised will go to a foundation that provides food for Ukrainians who were displaced by the war.

If you can’t make it this weekend you can still buy well after the event.