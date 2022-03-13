ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –Local groups and nonprofits are teaming up in the East Bay to send continued help to Ukraine.

White Pony Express, together with Tesla Owners East Bay, held a meetup Sunday morning in Alameda to round up donations of goods, medications, food, clothing and more.

Devastating scenes out of Ukraine are imploring Bay Area locals to help however they can.

On Sunday, Tesla Owners East Bay teamed up with White Pony Express to hold a donation drive in Alameda.

“Amazing how the community of Tesla Owners (East Bay) rallied quickly and substantively to make this happen,” said Peggy Wolf of Tesla Owners East Bay.

Wolf says this effort is extremely important and personal.

“My family, my grandparents grew up in Ukraine in what is now Belarus and fled persecution from that area of the world in the late 1800s. I also had a business trip to Ukraine in 2011 and I found out this week that one of the customers we met with was killed in the fighting,”

Nearly 90 Tesla cars packed with multiple people showed up — bringing medical supplies, non-perishable foods, clothing, and more.

“They came with a range of small donations to large donations. Some of the things that excited me were a box of flashlights because they don’t have any power in many of the places and light. They brought sleeping bags, medical supplies. People also donated over the counter drugs,” said Isa Campbell, a board member of pleasant hill-based non-profit White Pony Express

Campbell helped start the organization in 2013 and over the years, they helped with local food rescue and recovery efforts.

Now, they’re expanding their cause overseas, thousands of miles away to send emergency support to Ukraine.

“We found at least two shippers and we already shipped 800 packets of medical supplies that went with a group of doctors who took it and they left yesterday,” Campbell said. “Then we have two more pallets that we’ll be shipping out, they’ll actually be going to a warehouse in Lviv in Ukraine and will be given to the many refugees that are not out of Ukraine yet but are in that city close to the border and to some of the soldiers who also need food, clothing, etc.”

Donations from this latest effort will be shipped next week.