(KRON) — Three-division Ukrainian boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko has a reported amateur record of 396 wins and 1 loss and a professional record of 16-2 (11 knockouts).

However, the two-time Olympic gold medalist might have just entered the biggest fight of his life.

Amid Russia’s invasion of his native Ukraine, Lomachenko’s brand posted a photo Sunday morning of him with a rifle in military gear seemingly in the front lines of defending his homeland.

Lomachenko posted a photo to his 2 million followers a prayer hoping for peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to the app’s English translation from the boxer’s native language.

The photo shows Russia’s and Ukraine’s flag colors wrapped around two hands — seemingly in harmony.

Lomachenko is one of many Ukrainian boxers who have reached the pinnacle of the sport.

He is also not the only one to put the gloves aside and use their platform to fight when their country needs them most.

Vitali Klitschko

After being recognized as the heavyweight champion of the world for over eight straight years from 2004 to 2012, Vitali Klitschko is more appropriately known as the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Vitali has taken leadership in the capital’s response efforts to the initial invasion of Russian forces.

The mayor ordered a curfew that began around sundown on Saturday and is to extend until at least 8 a.m. Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Vitali thought about evacuating Kyiv’s citizens to avoid any civilian casualties from Russian attacks. However, he veered away from an evacuation because “all ways are blocked.”

Despite a difficult time for his city and his people, Vitali is proud of the citizens’ spirit.

“We are strong,” he said. “Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian, and we are proud to have our own country.”

Wladimir Klitschko

Vitali’s younger brother, Wladimir, followed in his footsteps and reigned as heavyweight champion from 2006 to 2015.

The Klitschko brothers each held at least one of the four major sanctioning bodies’ titles from 2006 to 2012 but never actually faced each other in the ring.

Instead, nearly a decade later, the two have joined forces in a fighter bigger than anything inside the boxing ring — uniting their country amidst a nationwide crisis.

Wladimir posted a video on Instagram urging everyone to “stop Russian aggression” and “stop this war” — citing the death of many Ukrainian civilians.

The video has reached over 1.8 million views.

Earlier this month, Wladimir enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army, according to multiple reports.

Oleksandr Usyk

This Ukrainian achieved worldwide acclaim last September when he upset England’s superstar Anthony Joshua to win the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight championships of the world.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is now using his platform urging for peace.

“Good morning to everybody. My name is Aleksandr Usyk. I’d like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children to set out to our country, do not fight with us. Also I’m addressing this to the President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims. Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it other way – we are defending… Stop it! Stop this war.” Oleksandr Usyk

The video has received over 3.6 million views.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.