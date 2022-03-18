SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – As the war in Ukraine intensifies, there is a growing need for medical supplies. One Bay Area nonprofit has been sending essential medical supplies to Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

Medshare director Dennis Robinson says the nonprofit typically responds to natural disasters, but that changed after the first Russian missile strike hit Ukraine last month.

“In the space in about two weeks we went from a real drastic need for hygiene kits to medical supplies”, states Robinson. “In the course of a week that evolved into requests for sutures and more actual hard medical supplies because of how the fighting escalated in Ukraine. we were starting to see more injuries.”

Medshare sources and delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.

With centers in Georgia and New Jersey, the warehouse in San Leandro ships 50% of the supplies. For the last three weeks, the nonprofit has been coordinating with others on the ground in Ukraine.

Robinson told KRON4, “medical needs and equipment have escalated and become more and more necessary and also now you’re seeing more destruction of more medical infrastructure so as hospitals are destroyed and clinics and places like that, now you need hospital beds and things like that in place of the equipment and supplies that have been destroyed.”

With the war intensifying, Medshare is offering up to 100 pounds of supplies at no cost to any medical mission teams traveling to the region.

“We were compelled to respond immediately and had the opportunity to do so due to the generosity of some of our partners and some of the medical teams that are going to make an impact and we anticipate that we will be involved in the region for quite some time,” Robinson said.

If you would like to drop off donations or volunteer at Medshare’s San Leandro warehouse, you can make an appointment on their website.