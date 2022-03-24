(KRON) — After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, feel-good stories in Ukraine during the past month have been at a premium.

However, this story of a rabbit could be one of those few feel-good stories.

A rabbit was rescued by firefighters in Ukraine after the animal was found at a burning apartment building in Kharkiv, KRON4 reported Wednesday night.

That apartment building was burning due to Russian shelling.

The rabbit rescued by crews was named “Lucky” and was brought back to a local fire station.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine says the rabbit gives the firefighters strength and helps them hold onto their humanity.