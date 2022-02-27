SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, one liquor store owner is discouraging customers from buying Russian products.

The owner tells KRON4 he hopes other businesses will follow.

David Tabibian, the owner of Royal Wine and Spirits in San Jose, put up signs that read “Do not buy” on Russian goods from vodka to cognacs.

Tabibian was asked if he has stopped actively buying Russian products.

“I have. I don’t do a lot of Russian products. I’m very local, organic, but I’m more conscious about it going forward,” he said.

The store owner added the customers’ feedback has been “positive.”

And he is not alone.

A wine and spirits store in Denver is boycotting Russian products.

A bar in Grand Rapids Michigan is pulling Russian vodka off the shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

The states Ohio, Utah, and New Hampshire are requiring it.

In Canada, the liquor control board of Ontario announced that “All products produced in Russia will be removed.”

Tabibian is unaware of the national and international response but is not surprised.

“Just little step by step. If everybody joins in, we may or may not have a significant economic effect in Russian economy, but at least it shows solidarity,” he said.

Tabibian says he’s heard bars in the South Bay planning to pull Russian vodkas off the shelves in the coming days.