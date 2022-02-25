SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – As hundreds of thousands of people continue to leave Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, others can’t because Ukraine’s martial law bans men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

Among them is the father of a San Mateo man.

“It’s really disturbing times for all Ukrainians in the world,” Mick Safron said.

Mick Safron’s parents were among the hundreds of thousands of people running away from the Russian invasion.

“Nobody believed it would happen so people waited until the last moment at 5 a.m. or 4 a.m. when the first explosions started to happen all over Ukraine. People started to understand like yeah, it’s coming. He (Putin) will not stop he is invading Ukrain,” Safron said.

Safron lives in San Mateo. His parents live in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv – He is not releasing their identity but is sharing their account of what’s happening back home.

“They’ve seen some Ukrainian machines going towards Kyiv, to protect Kyiv but we are not allowed to show this information where they’ve been or what machines are there but there’s some equipment moving towards Kyiv to protect Kyiv, to protect the president, to protect Ukrainian institutions and to protect Ukrainian democracy,” Safron said.

Safron says his father cannot leave the county due to martial law. His parents are sticking it out at a relatively safe area in Ukraine.

His parents say, while many people have left Kyiv, others are staying behind to fight.

“They already have enough weapons. There’s more than 20,000 guns that was distributed from Ukrainian army, from police to residents of the Kyiv,” Safron said.

Safron is urging people to help Ukraine by contacting lawmakers and President Joe Biden asking for support.