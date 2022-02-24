SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna says he will support President Biden any way he can to stand up for Ukraine.

“It is appalling what Putin has done. It is illegal, immoral war, it’s leading to death and destruction,” Rep. Khanna said.

Congressman Khanna reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I was with Speaker Pelosi at the Munich Security Conference. Let me tell you, we are united with our NATO allies in standing against this aggression,” Rep. Khanna said.

Representative Khanna spent Thursday afternoon touring VTA sites in Santa Clara and San Jose.

He discussed investments in transportation and clean energy and promised more federal funding for the South Bay.

“How some of that money can help us with the BART extension to Santa Clara and I’m committed to securing even more funding for the VTA site where we had that awful mass shooting they need some of the renovation work in that building and I’m going to be working on getting funding on that,” Rep. Khanna said.

When it comes to the U.S. response to Russia, Representative Khanna says he stands by President Biden’s decisions.

“I will be supporting the president from my perch at the house armed services committee and all the tools he needs to stop Putin and to stand up for Ukraine,” Rep. Khanna said.