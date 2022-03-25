BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Ukrainian students at UC Berkeley bare the burden of watching the destruction of their country from a distance.

But that’s not stopping them from shouldering responsibility to help their fellow countrymen and women in need.

In the winter, 29-year-old Maksym Zubkov visited his girlfriend, father, and brother in his home country of Ukraine.

He returned to the bay area, where he is a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley — just 11 days before the Russian invasion.

A week after bombs were dropped, Zubkov took an academic leave and founded the group “Support Ukraine with Us.”

“Support Ukraine with Us” is holding an event in Burlingame on Saturday.

“One of my friend gave me $100, we send those $100 within 12 hours to my hometown, to our volunteers there — my friends,” Zubkov said. “And, they provide food, diapers and medical supplies to a family whose husband died the night before.”

That’s the group’s focus.

Raising money in the states, which so far totals $24,000.

And, then sending it overseas where a team of 30 volunteers purchase emergency supplies on a daily basis and deliver them to families who have not left Ukraine.

They feed the elderly, children and pets.

“My family is there, my girlfriend is there, my friends are there, and that is my homeland,” Zubkov said. “And, I cannot sit here in my office, walk on the streets, knowing that any minute they can die. So, I don’t have (an)other choice.”

Fortunately, his mother and sister are safe here in the states.

But knowing his father, brother, and millions of Ukrainians are still in peril, that keeps him up at night.

Zubkov lost 14 pounds from stress during the first week of war and barely sleeps.

“I’m just really really scared. Whenever I go to sleep, I’m scared that when I’m going to wake up, I’m going to read the horrible news about even the nuclear weapons is going to get launched,” Zubkov said.

A nightmare with no ending.