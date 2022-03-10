PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who worked for a Silicon Valley tech company has become a symbol of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian military forces.

Tetiana Perebyinis and her two children were in a civilian convoy attempting to flee from war-torn Ukraine when they were killed by Russian mortars.

Perebyinis, 43, worked for a Palo Alto-based tech company, SE Ranking. Just last month, she went on a ski trip with co-workers.

“We just went, right before the war, skiing in Georgia … having a great time. Tetiana was always smiling, making jokes, she didn’t lose her optimism. She always cheered everyone around her up,” SE Ranking co-worker Ksenia Khirvonina told KRON4 Thursday.

Tetiana Perebyinis and her children were killed by Russian military forces. (Photo courtesy SE Ranking)

“She was brutally murdered on the street. She was an innocent person who was just trying to save herself and her kids,” Khirvonina said.

“They did nothing wrong, they were just walking to the bus, and then they were dead. In our company, everyone is broken-hearted. We are angry. We feel obliged to (tell) the world about this,” she said.

New York Times photographer Lynsey Addario said she could not believe her eyes when Russian soldiers began firing at Perebyinis’s civilian convoy in Irpin on Sunday.

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

“To see that family, the mother and her two children lying there on the ground lifeless with their little suitcases, is the most heartbreaking thing that I have seen,” Addario told MSNBC.

Addario shot a gut-wrenching photo of Perebyinis, her 9-year-old daughter, Alise, and 18-year-old son, Nikita, after they were killed.

The photograph “encapsulates the indiscriminate slaughter by an invading Russian army that has increasingly targeted heavily populated civilian areas,” the New York Times wrote.

Addario said she went to Irpin on Sunday expecting to photograph civilians evacuating along a safe path.

“We went to a place that I thought was going to be safe, because it was a civilian evacuation route. It was a known path were civilians were going. Very soon after I arrived there, mortars started being lobbed,” Addario told MSNBC.

A child wait to be evacuated from the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. Kyiv’s northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP / via Getty Images)

SE Ranking wrote on Facebook, “It is crucial to not let (Perebyinis) and her kids Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Russian forces were targeting civilians, but eyewitness accounts from photojournalists on the ground tell a different, tragic reality.

Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Two millions Ukrainians fled their country.

Earlier this week, Russian declared a cease-fire in some combat zones to allow civilians to evacuate, but soldiers continued shelling paths being used for civilian convoys.

On Wednesday, after another cease-fire was promised, Yevhen Nyshchuk of the Ukraine’s territorial defense forces warned, “Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment.”

A man carries his dog as he flees fighting in Irpin via a destroyed bridge after Russian forces entered the city on March 07, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath /Getty Images)

Perebyinis decided to flee with her children from Irpin because a Russian missile blew up an apartment above their home. They hid in a basement with no electricity, food, or water all night before they tried to make it to safety in the morning.

“The building where they lived was shelled. One of the missiles went into the apartment above them. They spent the rest of their day and night in the basement hiding from the shelling. From the basement, she was texted us. She was cheering everyone around her up telling her they were going to make it. She was positive and strong until she was murdered,” Khirvonina said told KRON4.

“They were supposed to leave the town through this ‘safe passage’ as they call it. Their lives were taken away from them so brutally that it cannot be forgotten, forgiven, or explained by anything,” Khirvonina said.

Residents of Irpin flee via a destroyed bridge as Russian forces entered the city on March 07, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

“It’s not a ‘special operation’ like Russia calls it. It’s a war and they are hitting civilians every day. Not just Tetiana, but also other cities. A lot of kids died. A lot of innocent people died and continue dying. It has to stop as soon as possible,” Khirvonina said.

“I fear this hatred that’s now in the hearts of all Ukranians will continue to live for generations. We want this to stop. We want to be free. We want our country to be peaceful,” she said.