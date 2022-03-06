SAN JOSE (KRON) — Refugees from Ukraine are starting to arrive here in the Bay Area, including the mother of a San Jose resident.

KRON4 spoke to them about what it’s like to be back together.

They described it as a miracle that they’re back together, but it’s still bittersweet because most of their friends and family don’t live here in the United States — they’re all in Ukraine.

“We’re feeling much better today. Still very sad, it’s a tragedy,” said Ukraine native Bohdana Korchak.

Korchak is grateful to be next to her mother, Vira Havryliuk once again.

Korchak was born and raised in Ukraine, and her mother just made it to the Bay Area on Friday.

“I didn’t sleep for 7 days. Until my mom got here, I didn’t sleep,” Korchak said.

Korchak says it was 5 a.m. in Ukraine when the attacks started about a week and a half ago.

She was watching from her San Jose home, and she called her mom.

“I woke her up with a call and told her that they started attacks. So she didn’t even know,” Korchak said.

Korchak says her mother was alone, but she called her neighbor and they stayed together.

They took a photo together after they gathered food and water in a shelter.

“They had to stay in the basement every time there was an air attack alarm and those alarms were ringing basically every hour since day two of the war,” Korchak said.

Korchak was never in Ukraine during the invasion, but with her friends and family there, it haunts her.

“I have nightmares that bombs are falling on me and my child even though I’m here in a safe place,” she said.

And her mother is now in that safe place with her and was asked how she is doing now.

Her daughter translated that she’s still thinking of her friends and family who are in Ukraine constantly and having panic attacks.

They are trying to do what they can from here to help them.

“Just spreading the word. Information, truthful information,” Korchak said.

They say still in communication with their friends and family in Ukraine and luckily everyone has been safe so far.