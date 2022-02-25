SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Valeriia Karnaukhova is a visiting scholar at San Jose State. She came from Ukraine just three weeks ago to study the large Ukrainian community here in the Bay Area.

“They are scared and but always staying strong,” Valeriia Karnaukhova said. “My research is about Ukrainian migration, and how the community is integrating here.”

But now because of the war, she says her final dissertation may change a bit.

“It changes my perspective for sure because I started my research when everything was peaceful,” Karnaukhova said.

She says she wants more sanctions put on Russia. She says all of her family and friends are in Ukraine and she hopes she’ll have a country to go back to when her scholarship ends in April.

“Do you think Russia will stop? I hope so, I hope so, and I really want it,” Karnaukhova said.