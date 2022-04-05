SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Three people have now been named as possible suspects in the mass Shooting that killed six people over the weekend in Sacramento.

Police say two of the suspects are brothers and the third was seen carrying a gun right after shots rang out on K Street.

The 26-year-old Dandrae Martin entered the courtroom Tuesday handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit.

His attorney Linda Parisi, speaking with him privately about his felony gun charges.

“Very somber, you know you saw in court he’s very somber,” Parisi said. “This is obviously very serious.”

Parisi says she hasn’t had the chance to read through the full police report but did comment on the shooting that killed 6 and injured 12 people.

“We need to address gun violence because all of our community is hurting,” she added. “All of the communities in our family are impacted by this.”

Martin’s brother, Smiley Martin has also been named as a possible suspect.

The 27-year-old was injured during the shooting and police have been monitoring him at the hospital.

Once discharged, he’s be booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

One of the charges he faces is possession of a machine gun.

““You got young kids at the age of 13 running around here with assault rifles and that to me is not only scary, but it’s tragic that a young person can find a gun before they can find an opportunity,” Voice of the Youth in Sacramento founder Berry Accius said.

The third suspect is 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson, who was arrested late Monday for being a prohibited person in procession of a fire-arm.

Police say he has not been charged with crimes directly related to the shooting.

Dawson was allegedly seen with a gun after shots rang out early Sunday morning, but Sacramento PD don’t believe that it was a gun used in the shooting.

“This reckless behavior, this senseless behavior, this cowardly behavior has taken the lives of so many innocent people,” Accius said.

Martin’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 26. Police are still working to identify additional suspects in this case.