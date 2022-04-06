SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The shooting in downtown Sacramento has pushed policy makers to take action with many proposals on the table for them to consider.

“We’re continuing the reforms needed to reimagine our justice system,” said state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles.

State lawmakers and local leaders in Sacramento Wednesday called for a boost in funding for community-based crime prevention programs.

The group also called for more resources for crime victims and those reentering society after spending time behind bars.

“What recently occurred here just steps away from the Capitol highlights the urgency and that need,” explained Tinisch Hollins, the executive director for Californians for Safety and Justice.

The group spoke just two blocks away from the scene of the mass shooting that is now a shrine to the victims.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg urged for resources to keep people from revolving through the state’s criminal justice system.

“This money needs to be matched with clear changes in the law in ways that we have never considered before. There needs to be a legal right to housing and a legal right to mental health treatment for people in California,” Steinberg said.

While the state’s Democratic-led Legislature and governor weigh all the options, the push continues to toughen up the state’s gun laws.

But some Republicans said that’s not working especially with investigators announcing gang violence was at the center of Sunday’s tragedy.

Assembly Member Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, is a former California Highway Patrol officer. He said there needs to be more consequences.

“We need to hold people accountable,” Lackey said. “People who engage in these kind of violent affronts, they don’t care about rules, so we can make all the rules we want, but it’s really not going to change that behavior. And consequences is not necessarily to serve only as a preventative measure, I do believe it has some preventative circumstance, but it’s a part of justice.”

FOX40 reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment but have yet to hear a response.