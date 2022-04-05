SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A candle vigil was held for the Sacramento mass shooting victims on Monday night.

Mayor Darrell Steinburg lead the ceremony alongside Sacramento community members. The mayor and residents expressed their sadness on the incident.

A prayer was held for the victims.

The vigil came in response after the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on K Street in downtown Sacramento.

Officials reported that 6 people died and another 12 were injured during the shooting.

Arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Many residents and politicians are raising concerns over gun control after the incident.

The identities of the victims have been released.