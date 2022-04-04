SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the sidewalk near where the shooting occurred.

Shawn Peter, with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, told the Sacramento Bee he had known Davis for 15 years, describing her as a “very eccentric individual, a very sassy lady.” Peter said Davis experienced homelessness and stayed in the downtown business district intermittently for the last 10 years.

Loaves and Fishes released a statement on Monday after they learned Davis frequented their services.

“We have learned that one of the victims was a guest of Loaves & Fishes. Melinda used Maryhouse services off and on for sometime, this was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city,” Loaves and Fishes said in an Instagram post.

The homeless services organization said they would be providing support to unhoused people who have been affected by the mass shooting.

“Together we mourn the loss of her life along with the 5 others and hold on to hope that those injured recover quickly,” Loaves and Fishes said.

The other victims of the shooting were identified as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

“Like the others who did not survive the events of Sunday morning, (Davis) was loved and she will be missed,” Valenzuela said.