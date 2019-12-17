Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
San Francisco Homelessness
Nia Wilson Murder Trial
California
Coronavirus
Surviving The Big One
KRON4 En Español
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
California Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Walmart shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
Richmond lab among 16 California facilities to test for coronavirus
Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight
Mercedes-Benz brings back the camper van
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
The Big Game
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell
Top Stories
Sources: Warriors’ Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson traded to 76ers
AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat
Thornton, Sharks look to keep Oilers down
NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
New Year’s Live
Fleet Week
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your beloved
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney earnings boosted by Disney+
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla shares soar
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: PG&E’s new restructuring plan
Community
KRON4 Salutes
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Black History Month
Military Veterans
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the California Wildfires
Pride Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
San Francisco Homelessness
San Francisco paramedics carry Narcan to curb fatal overdoses, give out to those at risk
Man aims to feed every homeless person in San Francisco with 1,000 pizzas
JPMorgan Chase makes $22-million affordable housing donation
Bay Area-based healthcare companies pledge millions to fight California’s homeless crisis
‘The issue of our time’: Gov. Newsom addresses homelessness in Oakland
More San Francisco Homelessness Headlines
San Francisco community reacts to new navigation center
4 arrested during eviction of homeless moms from Oakland home
Governor Newsom targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Keeping conferences in San Francisco amid homelessness, high costs
San Francisco man says homeless man threatened to stab him with needle at Muni station
City officials push for more navigation centers to fight homeless crisis
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours navigation center for city’s homeless
Public restrooms helping to keep San Francisco streets clean
Man caught pooping in aisle of San Francisco Safeway
To combat homelessness in Santa Rosa, one solution would create shelter at fairgrounds
Trending Stories
Patient with coronavirus sought treatment at San Jose hospital, exposed several employees
Teen girl attacked by 8 suspects near Fisherman’s Wharf
Homeless woman recognized for saving teen during attack at Fremont park
Police: 18-year-old arrested for killing mother in Concord
Bay Area school district is 1st in US to offer teachers affordable housing