Board of Supervisors approves navigation center for homeless youth in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new navigation center for homeless youth is coming to San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the lease for the 75-bed facility at 888 Post Street.

The navigation center will become the city’s first for people ages 18 to 24.

The project is part of Mayor Breed’s initiative to add 1,000 new shelter beds in San Francisco by the end of this year.

“There are far too many young people sleeping on our streets every night, and this proposed shelter at 888 Post will help us provide much-needed shelter and services to those who need it,” said Mayor Breed. “I want to thank Supervisor Peskin for his leadership on this Navigation Center and for working to build such strong community support for this project.”

Latest Posts: