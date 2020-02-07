Drug sobering center to open this spring in San Francisco

The KRON4 series ‘Community in Crisis’ is shedding light on the issue of homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more here

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A drug sobering center is slated to open in the spring in San Francisco.

The site at 180 Jones Street will also be developed into affordable housing in the fall of 2021.

Until then, the city plans to use the area as a refuge for those out of control on drugs.

The sobering center was the top recommendation from the recently formed meth task force.

The center will be able to serve 15 people at a time and as many as 45 people during a 24 hour period.

Latest stories on San Francisco Homelessness: