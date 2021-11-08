Chris Leitch named San Jose Earthquakes’ general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes announced Chris Leitch will be the general manager starting Monday, the team said in a press release.

Leitch served a wide variety of roles since joining the team as a player in 2009.

He was a player from 2009-11 and most recently technical director from 2012-21 — sprinkling in one year as interim general manager in 2016 and head coach in 2017.

Leitch took over the Earthquakes’ general manager role with the midseason departure of Jesse Fioranelli in June, according to the release.

In the meantime, Leitch’s title was still technical director but fulfilled general manager duties until the season ended in a 1-1 draw Sunday against the FC Dallas.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Leitch said in a statement. “This club has been my family since 2009 and I’m passionate about the project we have underway. While the 2021 season didn’t end how we wanted, we’re entering an important offseason to rebuild and put a competitive team on the field for our fans to support.”

The Earthquakes finished the 2021 season tenth in the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings and missed the playoffs.

Leitch helped acquire 24-year-old forward Jeremy Ebobisse in the biggest interleague transfer in club history, according to the team.