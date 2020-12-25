Chris Wondolowski returns to San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes delivered fans quite the Christmas gift.

The team announced that captain and leading scorer Chris Wondolowski is coming back for one more season.

The striker signed a one-year contract with the quakes after previously announcing plans to retire at the end of the 2020 season.

A letter from the captain. pic.twitter.com/8Kxjqffwyn — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) December 25, 2020

“2020 will certainly be a year we never forget. And while the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” said Wondolowski.

“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose. The fans have consistently supported me through the ups and downs and I’d always regret not properly saying goodbye.”

Wondolowski has played in the league for 15 years, and holds the MLS record for career regular season goals (166), goals for one club (162), road goals (75), game-winning goals (45), goals in 1-0 victories (14), and consecutive seasons with 10+ goals (10; 2010-19).

He also ranks first in Quakes history in appearances (344), starts (304) and minutes played (27,555).