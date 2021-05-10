Earthquakes’ Chris Wondolowski named MLS Player of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – For the second straight week, a San Jose Earthquakes player has been named the MLS Player of the Week.

On Monday, forward Chris Wondolowski received the honor after lifting the Quakes to victory on Friday night.

The Earthquakes were down 1-0 to Real Salt Lake when Wondolowski came in off the bench in the 72nd minute.

Wondo scored the game-tying goal in the 82nd minute, and then the game-winner in the 86th minute.

The Earthquakes went on to win 2-1, earning 3 points on the road.

This marks the 11th MLS Player of the Week award of Wondo’s career – that’s the fourth-most in league history.

Last week, Earthquakes 17-year-old phenom Cade Cowell was named the player of the week.

Wondolowski is the oldest player in the MLS at 38.