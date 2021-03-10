Fans allowed in stands for San Jose Earthquakes home opener

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Earthquakes 2021 schedule has been released, and there’s good news for Bay Area soccer fans.

The Quakes home opener is scheduled for April 24th against FC Dallas, and the team is set to have fans in the stands.

The game will mark the first sporting event with fans in Santa Clara County in more than a year.

The capacity of fans allowed will depend on what tier the county is in at the time the game is played. Capacity is limited to 20% in the red tier, 33% in the orange tier, and 67% in the least-restrictive yellow tier. Only people who live in California can attend.

Good news for Bay Area soccer fans! The MLS released their schedule today, and we've learned the San Jose Earthquakes home opener will be held on April 24th, WITH fans. This will be the first sporting event with fans in Santa Clara in over a year. @kron4news #MLS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eczBMQLi8w — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 10, 2021

The Quakes plan to release more ticket information in the coming weeks.

The MLS announced that match play will begin on April 16th. The start of the regular season typically would take place in March, but it was pushed back due to league negotiations with the players association and coronavirus concerns.

The Earthquakes start out on the road in Houston on April 16th.

The San Jose club is looking to build on a successful 2020 campaign where the Quakes qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs for just the second time since 2012. They almost took down top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the opening round of the playoffs, but narrowly lost in penalty kicks.